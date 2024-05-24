Andy Cohen has ideas brewing about a potential reality TV return for Stassi Schroeder.

“I think I might have thrown something out there as I always like to,” Andy, 55, exclusively told Us Weekly on Thursday, May 23, while promoting his partnership with FRESCA. “I do [miss her on Bravo].”

Andy ran into Stassi, 35, at the soft launch of Katie Maloney and Ariana Madix’s Something About Her sandwich shop earlier this month. (Stassi previously costarred with Katie, 37, and Ariana, 38, on Vanderpump Rules for seasons 1-8.)

“I had a great reconnect with her,” Andy recalled to Us. “I haven’t seen her since 2020. It was great to see her. She looks like a million bucks and she’s a happy mom. She and I, we went deep [and] we had a really nice reconnect.”

Andy can see Stassi — who shares daughter Hartford, 3, and son Messer, 7 months, with husband Beau Clark — “fitting in anywhere” across Bravo but isn’t sure if she’d be game for a reality return.

Vanderpump Rules has followed employees at Lisa Vanderpump’s SUR eatery since 2013. Bravo greenlit a spinoff earlier this year, titled The Valley, about show alums Jax Taylor, Brittany Cartwright and Kristen Doute moving to the suburbs.

Stassi has previously been candid about her absence from The Valley.

“It’s not Bravo’s fault,” she said on Jeff Lewis Live in January, noting she was asked to film a “sizzle reel” for the show before production began. “Once this idea was brought up and they were like, ‘OK, we’re gonna film a sizzle with all the people that would be on it. Will you be on it and film the sizzle?’ and every fiber of my being voted no, like, truly.”

Stassi continued at the time, “First of all, it wouldn’t be a reflection of what my reality is. It’s not my group of friends. I’m friendly with some of them. I’m acquaintances with some of them and some of the new ones, too, I think are lovely, but it’s not my crew.”

It has since been rumored that one of Stassi’s former VPR castmates Lala Kent might be considering a move to The Valley for its upcoming season 2, which Andy played coy about on Thursday.

“I don’t produce The Valley or Vanderpump Rules,” he explained. “I mean, the truth is, I see them all in that universe [and they] all know each other. I think they all kind of live in the Valley [at] this point.”

