The opening of Ariana Madix and Katie Maloney’s Something About Her restaurant brought together a lot of familiar Bravo faces, including Andy Cohen and Stassi Schroeder.
“That was really fun. I don’t think they have seen each other in years,” Maloney, 37, exclusively told Us Weekly at the soft opening of the Los Angeles sandwich shop, referring to Cohen, 55, and Schroeder, 35. “So I think that was a surprise for both of them.”
Maloney noted that having pals who have been “close” to her and Madix, 38, show up to the opening of Something About Her was “really special.” Alongside Cohen and Schroeder, Summer House’s Lindsay Hubbard also made an appearance — which Maloney called a “mini Bravocon.” (Lisa Vanderpump was noticeably absent from the event, but she told Us she was still supporting the duo from afar.)
“They loved it, and I think they would both be honest,” Maloney said of her friends’ feedback on Something About Her’s sandwiches. “I just heard Andy on his radio show talking about them and [he] was like, ‘I love chicken salad, however, I don’t love cranberries in mine.’”
After Madix noted that the Bravo boss “will be honest” with his likes and dislikes, Maloney added, “We have critics, but that was a lot of fun.”
Madix and Maloney aren’t fazed by their haters — and they even thought to channel the negative energy into a sandwich. “We made a joke that we were going to put a sandwich on the menu called ‘Your Words,’ so they can eat them,” Madix told Us.
While some may have expressed their doubts about the restaurant, Madix said she and Maloney are going to continue “to do the best” that they can and “make it better as time goes on.”
The journey to opening the establishment was not an easy one for Madix and Maloney. The pair faced several hurdles, including complications with permits, which were showcased during Vanderpump Rules.
“We’re trying to focus on the things that we can control and then the powers that be with the things that we can’t control. We’re just rolling with the punches,” Madix told Us in October 2023 while Maloney added, “That’s the thing is that every time we turn around there’s something else.”
Despite the setbacks, the twosome were dedicated to their vision. “Everything’s going to speak for itself,” Maloney told Us.
Something About Her officially opens on Wednesday, May 22.
With reporting by Amanda Williams