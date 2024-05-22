Ariana Madix and Katie Maloney have a message for their haters after opening their sandwich shop, Something About Her.

“We made a joke that we were going to put a sandwich on the menu called ‘Your words,’ so they can eat them,” Madix, 38, exclusively told Us Weekly at the opening of the Los Angeles sandwich shop.

While individuals may have expressed their doubts about the restaurant, Madix said she and Maloney, 37, hope “everyone loves it,” adding, “We’re just gonna continue to do the best that we can and grow and make it better and better as time goes on.”

Maloney, for her part, noted that the duo’s hard work will be evident inside the shop. “I don’t think we have to say anything,” Maloney said. “Everything’s going to speak for itself.”

The opening of Something About Her has been a long time coming. Madix and Maloney faced several stepbacks with the establishment, including complications with permits, which viewers got a glimpse of on Vanderpump Rules.

“We’re trying to focus on the things that we can control and then the powers that be with the things that we can’t control. We’re just rolling with the punches,” Madix told Us in October 2023 while Maloney added, “That’s the thing is that every time we turn around there’s something else.”

When Something About Her opened its doors during a soft launch, Lisa Vanderpump was absent — but she still supported Madix and Maloney from afar.

“I’ve been out of town. I’ve been in Lake Tahoe. I’ve been in Vegas. I’ve been in New York,” Vanderpump, 63, exclusively told Us on Monday, May 20, about why she skipped the event. “I just came back from New York two days ago. I’ve been everywhere.”

However, the restaurateur offered Madix and Maloney some business advice while speaking with Us on Monday. “We’ll have a soft opening in a restaurant, but we won’t really invite people until, you know, you are kind of two or three weeks in so you can kind of iron out the things,” Vanderpump explained. “I don’t wanna go there and judge that now. Let’s give them a couple of weeks a month to settle in. I think that’s normally what we do in the restaurant business.”

While the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum wasn’t in attendance at the soft opening, former VPR star Stassi Schroeder, Bravo producer Andy Cohen and Summer House’s Lindsay Hubbard stepped into the shop to try the sandwiches.

Something About Her officially opens on Wednesday, May 22.

With reporting by Amanda Williams