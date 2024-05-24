Vanderpump Rules star Scheana Shay isn’t going to let Jax Taylor keep her and Lala Kent from potentially joining The Valley.

During the Friday, May 24, episode of Scheana’s “Scheananigans” podcast, she spoke with Janet Caperna and Michelle Lally about Jax’s attempt to gatekeep her from his new Bravo show.

“I also saw that for the second time on his podcast, he has said that he does not want me or Lala to join The Valley because it would be disrespectful to the current cast and no one wants us,” Scheana, 39, noted. “Actually Jax, I just think you don’t want us. If we did a poll, these are all our friends.”

According to Scheana, there’s a specific reason why Jax, 44, wouldn’t want more Vanderpump Rules stars on The Valley, adding, “You are afraid of me and Lala being on the show because we’re gonna call you out for the s—t we actually know.”

Scheana also claimed that Jax initially tried to get her and Brock Davies on the show.

“When the whole concept of The Valley was coming to fruition, Jax and Brittany [Cartwright] were the ones who were like, ‘We want you and Brock in it,'” she recalled. “Now that we are in a little you-blocked-me-on-Instagram phase, you are like, ‘We don’t want Scheana.'”

Despite Jax’s recent comments, Scheana still praised The Valley‘s ratings success. “The one thing he said that I agreed with is he said, ‘We don’t need them.’ And he is right,” she concluded. “You don’t need us. But I think some of you want us.”

Jax and Scheana were original cast members when Vanderpump Rules debuted in 2013 as a spinoff of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. When Jax and Brittany, 35, announced their departure in 2020, Scheana and Lala — who joined in season 4 — remained on Vanderpump Rules but have made cameos on The Valley.

The spinoff series, which debuted earlier this year, also stars VPR OG Kristen Doute, Michelle, Jesse Lally, Danny Booko, Nia Booko, Janet, Jason Caperna, Jasmine Goode and Zack Wickham. While The Valley has found its audience and scored a renewal, Vanderpump Rules will take a break before returning to film season 12.

Rumors subsequently started to swirl about Scheana and Lala, 33, using the VPR hiatus as a way to get more screen time on The Valley. Jax, however, made it clear he wasn’t here for it.

“I personally don’t think we need to bring anyone from Vanderpump Rules over,” he told Brittany on their “When Reality Hits” podcast earlier this month. “I’m not trying to make this Vanderpump Rules. As of right now, that is a no. It is a hard no. But who knows, it could change. If we have parties, absolutely.”

He continued: “But this is The Valley, this is not an extension of Vanderpump Rules. ‘m really proud of our show and I think it isn’t fair for our cast members after they worked so hard to [just] bring people over.”

The third part of the Vanderpump Rules season 11 reunion airs on Bravo Tuesday, May 28, at 8 p.m. ET and The Valley airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET. New episodes are available to stream on Peacock the next day.