Vanderpump Rules OG Jax Taylor isn’t above gatekeeping his former costars from joining his new series, The Valley.

During the Friday, May 10, episode of his “When Reality Hits” podcast, Jax, 44, asked estranged wife Brittany Cartwright who she would like to see join season 2 of their hit Bravo series.

Before Brittany, 35, could respond, Jax shut down her bringing up their former costars. “Not from Vanderpump Rules,” he noted. “I personally don’t think we need to bring anyone from Vanderpump Rules over.”

Brittany, who joined Vanderpump Rules during season 4 when she started dating Jax, disagreed. “Scheana [Shay] and Lala [Kent] are my closest friends outside of this group,” Brittanhy said.

Jax stuck his ground as rumors continue to swirl about Vanderpump Rules taking a break before filming season 12. “I’m not trying to make this Vanderpump Rules,” he explained. “As of right now, that is a no. It is a hard no. But who knows, it could change. If we have parties, absolutely.”

He continued: “But this is The Valley, this is not an extension of Vanderpump Rules. ‘I’m really proud of our show and I think it isn’t fair for our caSt members after they worked so hard to [just] bring people over.”

Jax was an original cast member when Vanderpump Rules debuted in 2013. They announced their departure from the show in 2020.

After taking a break from the spotlight, Jax and Brittany, who share 3-year-old son Cruz, teamed up with former Vanderpump OG Kristen Doute on The Valley. The spinoff series also stars newcomers Michelle Lally, Jesse Lally, Danny Booko, Nia Booko, Jason Caperna, Jasmine Goode and Zack Wickham.

“We still have lots of drama. Don’t get me wrong,” Brittany said on a February episode of their podcast before Jax added, “Honestly, when I started this show, [I said], ‘It’s going to be a little less drama.’ I almost think it is more drama than there was on Vanderpump. It’s almost like we didn’t skip a beat.”

While The Valley has found its audience and scored a renewal, Vanderpump Rules will take a break before returning to film season 12. Multiple outlets reported the news last month.

Lala, 33, has been one of the names thrown around as a potential VPR star who could play a large role on The Valley. Lala recently addressed the speculation.

“As you guys know, we’re not filming. And contrary to what the internet says, I’m very happy about it, OK?” Lala said on the Monday, May 13, episode of her “Give Them Lala” podcast. “There was, like, a thing Brittany showed me running to The Valley. [The article said], ‘Lala is hearing that there’s no more Vanderpump Rules this summer.’ And I’m booking it.”

Lala denied having plans to join The Valley in an official capacity — yet.

“Let me be very clear. I bought my house in the valley because it’s all I could afford. I would have liked to have been in the Beverly Hills Flats, bitch,” she quipped. “But I can’t afford it. I did not move to the valley because I want to be on The Valley. I moved there because that’s what I could afford.”

The first part of the Vanderpump Rules season 11 reunion airs on Bravo Tuesday, May 14, at 8 p.m. ET and The Valley airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET. New episodes are available to stream on Peacock the next day.