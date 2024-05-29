Bravo showrunner Alex Baskin has a lot to say about the future of Vanderpump Rules — and isn’t too shocked by Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright’s separation.

After part 3 of the Vanderpump Rules season 11 reunion aired on Tuesday, May 28, Baskin spoke about the future of the show, which has been put on pause for the time being. Fans have argued that the VPR season 11 finale, which aired on May 7, felt like more of a series finale. However, Bravo has yet to share any details about the show’s fate.

“Obviously there’s been a lot of speculation. People have written the show’s final chapter many times, and the show has continued,” Baskin told The Hollywood Reporter in a profile published on Tuesday, noting that the end of Scandoval “does not mean necessarily that the show is over.”

VPR season 11 premiered in January, nearly a year after Tom Sandoval blew up his nine-year relationship with Ariana Madix by cheating on her with former VPR cast member Rachel “Raquel” Leviss. News that he had cheated first broke in March 2023, and the aftermath of the scandal — dubbed Scandoval — was showcased during the season 10 finale in May of that year.

While Baskin didn’t give a definitive response about what will happen with VPR, he did hint at a time frame for fans’ questions to be answered. The showrunner also offered a major update on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

Keep scrolling for the most interesting Bravo tidbits shared by Baskin:

1. The Future of ‘Vanderpump Rules’

At this point, Baskin said he cannot imagine VPR coming to an end.

“That show has had many lives and so I’m not so sure this is the last one. But it certainly to date has been a hell of a run,” he admitted, noting there’s no “definite timeline” regarding filming. (Multiple outlets reported last month the show would not resume filming just yet.)

“We’re not under any version of the ticking clock,” he added. “I imagine we’ll know more later in the fall.”

2. Ariana Madix’s Future on ‘Vanderpump Rules’

Madix was put through the wringer during season 11, with some of her VPR costars turning against her. Baskin told THR he’s “respectful” about what’s next for her.

“We’re still figuring out exactly what it is that we plan to do, and that will in part be informed by our conversations with all cast members, including her,” he explained. “She’s focused on a lot of other things right now. So, we can have those conversations, but she’s busy.”

When asked about the possibility of a total cast reset, Baskin did not shut down the idea.

“I think all things are possible. There’s still a strong core there,” he said. “So, I could totally see some version of the bulk of the cast returning and then some notable additions. I think there’s plenty of life.”

3. Breaking Bravo’s 4th Wall — Again

The VPR season 11 finale was a total fourth wall break, which Baskin wanted to “obliterate” to tell the story. The short of it is, Madix refused to film a scene with Sandoval attempting to apologize, and fellow VPR cast members were unhappy with her decision to walk off the set.

“These were extraordinary circumstances. So, we’ll continue to break the fourth wall where we need to in order to tell the real story, but I don’t anticipate us heading down the path where the show is about being on the show,” Baskin explained. “We want to stay grounded in the show being about everyone’s shared experience together as a group of friends. But there was no other way of doing it, because fundamentally this is what Ariana was talking about.”

4. Reacting to Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright’s Separation

Baskin quipped that he’s been “more surprised before” than hearing the news of Taylor and Cartwright’s February separation.

“I think we saw their strain over production on The Valley this year,” he said. “I was more surprised by the timing of it, because I thought they would have made it through the show’s premiere or even the entire season.”

As for their future on The Valley, Baskin speculated that things are “different” and the duo will be able to film together. “They are more connected, whether they like it or not,” he explained.

5. ‘RHOBH’ Season 14 — and a Possible LVP Cameo

RHOBH is “bananas,” Baskin teased, referring to the season that’s currently filming. Newcomer Bozoma Saint John is taking on a full cast role along with Kathy Hilton and Jennifer Tilly as “friends of” the Housewives.

“There is a new fresh energy,” Baskin added, noting that despite her continued reality TV career, Lisa Vanderpump will not be making a cameo on her former show any time soon.

“I think that has sort of run its course,” he said.