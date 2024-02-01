Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Entertainment

‘Vanderpump Rules’ EP Alex Baskin Explains Why He Actually Wishes Scandoval ‘Never Happened’

By
'Vanderpump Rules' EP Alex Baskin Explains Why He Actually Wishes Scandoval 'Never Happened'
Vanderpump Rules, Season 11. Gizelle Hernandez/Bravo

Tom Sandoval‘s affair with Rachel “Raquel” Leviss turned Vanderpump Rules into a cultural phenomenon — but not without adding new complications.

During the Wednesday, January 31, episode of the “Give Them Lala” podcast, Lala Kent asked EP Alex Baskin what he meant when he referred to Scandoval as “the worst thing that ever happened” to Vanderpump Rules.

“Contrary to what certain people in certain quarters have said of that controversy saving the show, the truth is we were making a great show in season 10,” Baskin said in response to the suggestion that Sandoval’s infidelity saved the Bravo show from cancellation. “In fact, we had made a great season. It was a bounce back season and the audience was into it.”

Baskin noted that expectations for future seasons are too high, “I felt like there is a danger in burning too fast and too brightly,” he said. “I also thought, ‘That is the one thing to happen to this group that has threatened to tear everyone apart.’ Everything else has been something we were able to overcome and I didn’t know that we could put the pieces back together.”

Breaking Down the 'Vanderpump Rules' Cast's Financial Success Following Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss' Cheating Scandal: From Ariana Madix's Ads to Lala Kent's Merch

Related: How 'Pump Rules' Cast Financially Benefited From Affair

While reflecting on the aftermath, Baskin recalled having moments where he wished Scandoval “never happened.”

'Vanderpump Rules' EP Alex Baskin Explains Why He Actually Wishes Scandoval 'Never Happened'
Casey Durkin/Bravo

News broke in March 2023 that Ariana Madix and Sandoval, 41, called it quits on their nearly 10-year relationship due to his affair with Leviss, 29. As a result, cameras captured more footage for a new season finale to document the scandal.

As ratings skyrocketed, current and former stars of the show used the opportunity to create even more success for themselves.

Madix, 38, came out on top by taking part in season 32 of Dancing With the Stars, joining Broadway’s Chicago as Roxie Hart in a six-week run, releasing her new cocktail book, Single AF Cocktails, and preparing to open her sandwich shop Something About Her with Katie Maloney. She was also crowned Us Weekly‘s inaugural Reality Star of the Year.

Vanderpump Rules Where Are They Now

Related: ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Cast: Then and Now

Despite backlash, Sandoval remained in the spotlight by going on tour with. his band, Tom Sandoval & The Most Extras, appeared on Fox’s Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test and started a podcast titled “Everybody Loves Tom.”

'Vanderpump Rules' EP Alex Baskin Explains Why He Actually Wishes Scandoval 'Never Happened'
Nicole Weingart/Bravo

Leviss, on the other hand, initially took a step back from the limelight, entering a mental health facility after the reunion and quitting the show. More recently, however, she launched her “Rachel Goes Rogue” podcast, which is largely about her former costars.

Baskin concluded that there have been some benefits to Scandoval despite the overwhelming response.

Playful teen woman outdoors in hooded sweatshirt

Deal of the Day

We’re Totally Buying This Men’s Carhartt Hoodie for Ourselves — 25% Off! View Deal

A Guide to Where Raquel Leviss and Tom Sandoval Now Stand With Each of Their 'Vanderpump Rules' Costars Amid Cheating Scandal

Related: Where Raquel Leviss, Tom Sandoval Stand With 'Pump Rules' Costars Amid Drama

“[My opinion] could [change] and there were] other things that have come out of it like The Valley. It may or may not have happened if there wasn’t that momentum,” he added on Thursday. “Things change in unexpected ways. But that is the way for a while that I felt and that is still my analysis.”

Season 11 of Vanderpump Rules airs on Bravo Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET and will be available to stream on Peacock the next day.

In this article

Everything to Know About the Tom Sandoval, Ariana Madix and Raquel Leviss Cheating Scandal - 171 A Rose For The Grave: The Randy Roth Story Premiere - LA, Los Angeles, United States - 17 Feb 2023

Ariana Madix
Vanderpump Rules Raquel Leviss James Kennedy The Way They Were

Raquel Leviss
Everything to Know About the Tom Sandoval, Ariana Madix and Raquel Leviss Cheating Scandal - 173

Tom Sandoval
VANDERPUMP RULES Bio 538

Vanderpump Rules

More Stories

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!