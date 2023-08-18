Ariana Madix is ready to “fully” tell her side of Scandoval — and get a little tipsy — with the release of her new book, Single AF Cocktails.

“Bartending will always be my thing and my new book, SINGLE AF COCKTAILS, is my breakup album,” Madix, 38, teased via Instagram on Friday, August 18, while announcing the cocktail bible. “The story of our relationship and the betrayal that ended it all, told through drinks.”

Madix noted that “these last few months have been a whirlwind” after news broke in March that Tom Sandoval was having a months-long affair with their Vanderpump Rules costar Raquel Leviss. Us Weekly confirmed at the time that Madix and Sandoval — who released their joint cookbook, Fancy AF Cocktails, four years before the scandal — split after nine years together in the wake of Sandoval, 41, and Leviss’ affair.

“Though I’m in a better place now, having my personal devastation unfold so publicly was painful,” Madix wrote on Friday. “Through all the rumors and crazy headlines, everyone had their own hot take on what happened and I’ll forever be grateful for those who continue to support me through all of it. But now is the time that I’m fully telling my side of the story.”

Madix revealed that her new book, which is on sale December 5, will use each cocktail recipe to tell “part of the story of what happened” in her “own words.” Readers will follow Madix and Sandoval’s ups and downs through “relationship-inspired sections,” such as the Honeymoon Phase and Betrayal.

“Single AF Cocktails offers a range of boozy concoctions for whatever your mood, from when you feel like burning it all down to when it’s time to rally your ride-or-die squad,” according to a press release. “You’ll find recipes like Rumors, with dark crème de cassis that floats on top of the drink before bleeding into the spirits below, the way lies may find their way into your relationship, or We Ride at Dawn, a big, bold mezcal margarita that’s equal parts power and healing.”

Furthermore, Single AF Cocktails is a way for Madix to reclaim her “power” and channel “her pain into a resounding statement of strength and resilience,” per the release. (Madix moved on with Daniel Wai in April after getting cozy with the trainer at Coachella.)

Madix pointed out on Friday that she wrote the cocktail guide to not only document the drama from her perspective, but to also “thank” her friends, family and fans for their support.

“I wanted to share my side of it to help anyone who has also gone through this heartbreak. You have all given me hope in my darkest times and my wish is that if any of you relate to this story at all, you’ll feel less alone,” she concluded. “And the best thing is that the drinks are as good as the stories — you’ll love making them for your favorite people too.”

In addition to stirring up drinks inspired by Madix’s journey, fans will see the continuation of the Scandoval fallout on season 11 of Pump Rules, which is currently filming. While both Madix and Sandoval have signed on for another season, Leviss, 28, will not be coming back.

“I asked for equal pay with Tom and Ariana and for them to reimburse me for my treatment expenses,” Leviss alleged during her three-part appearance on iHeartRadio’s “ReWives” podcast, which aired this week. “They refused to pay me equally.”

Bravo has not commented on Leviss’ salary claims, but Lisa Vanderpump told TMZ on Thursday, August 17, that she believed the former reality star made $361,000 for season 10.