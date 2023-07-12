Filming for season 11 of Vanderpump Rules kicked off in June, three months after Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss’ cheating scandal sent shockwaves through the cast and fans of the Bravo series.

Sandoval and Ariana Madix — who called it quits in March after nine years of dating due to the infidelity — have both been spotted filming season 11 of the reality series. Raquel, meanwhile — who checked herself into a mental health treatment facility in April — has not yet confirmed if she’ll return to Pump Rules.

A source exclusively told Us Weekly in June that the former pageant queen was planning to check out of the treatment facility “within the next 10-15 days,” adding that Raquel’s future on the show was “still up in the air.”

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

Ariana, for her part, told The New York Times in May that she had “nothing to say” to her ex-boyfriend or Raquel when asked whether she was “open to filming” with the pair. (The cast reunited on March 23 to film an explosive three-part reunion, which aired in late May and early June). “Our show is very real and follows a real group of friends, and neither of them are in the group of friends, so, good luck,” she said.

Keep scrolling to see every behind-the-scenes photo of the Pump Rules cast filming season 11 so far: