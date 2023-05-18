Keeping calm. Ariana Madix played it cool when the cohosts of The View offered some ideas about how she could get revenge on Tom Sandoval for his affair with Raquel Leviss.

The Something About Her cofounder, 37, laughed during her Thursday, May 18, appearance on the show when Sunny Hostin asked her why she hasn’t burned down the house that she co-owns with her ex-boyfriend, 40.

“I have thought about it,” the Vanderpump Rules star joked before clarifying that she and Sandoval have joint ownership of the Los Angeles home. “I mean, I can’t afford to do that. I really want to sell the house. I want to be a homeowner on my own after this, and so that is my goal, is to be able to save up.”

Whoopi Goldberg, meanwhile, encouraged Madix to consult attorneys if the musician refuses to sell his portion. “You’re the one with the plan … and you don’t have time to be wasting on somebody who has no respect,” the Oscar winner, 67, told the Bravo personality. “You have to take care of you, make sure you get the house sold. And you know, lawyers will help you. If he’s not willing to [sell], then he has to buy it. One or the other. It has to happen by now. Let’s get together. Don’t spend any more time on this clown than you need to.”

Us Weekly confirmed Madix and Sandoval’s split in March after the musician was caught having an affair with their Pump Rules costar Leviss, 28. Fans of the reality show saw the aftermath of the scandal play out during the season 10 finale on Wednesday, May 17. During an interview on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen after the episode, Madix explained that she and Sandoval are still living together in the house, but they communicate only via go-betweens.

When asked on Thursday if she saw any hints about her ex’s affair, Madix replied that she had a better sense of Sandoval going through a “midlife crisis.” When Joy Behar asked what signs she noticed “besides the mustache,” the Fancy AF Cocktails coauthor listed a couple of things.

“[He was] definitely really super focused on losing weight and being thin,” Madix explained. “[An] invitation to go out was a yes no matter what it was. And the cover band.”

The Florida native was referring to her ex’s musical group, Tom Sandoval & The Most Extras, which the bartender formed before filming kicked off for season 10 of Pump Rules. The band is currently on tour across the United States. Earlier this week, Andy Cohen revealed that Sandoval asked him to come see one of the act’s shows after his bombshell interview with Howie Mandel.

“People were like, ‘You are in town and Sandoval is in town,'” the Bravo exec, 54, recalled during the Tuesday, May 16, episode of his radio show Andy Cohen Live. “Then he texted me and said, ‘Hey, I think you are in town. Come see my event.’ But I was hanging out with … people.”

At some of the shows, Sandoval has been name-dropping Leviss while covering the Fountains of Wayne song “Stacy’s Mom.” The Missouri native reworded the song to be about his friend Tom Schwartz‘s mother, and recently included the lyrics, “Schwartzy’s mom has got it going on / She’s all I want and I waited for so long / Schwartzy, can’t you see that Raquel is not for me.”

During WWHL on Wednesday, Madix told Cohen that she doesn’t know why Sandoval has been changing the lyrics, adding that she believes he and Leviss are still together. “She was sending letters to my house, like, four days ago,” the former SUR employee explained. “It was addressed to him, and it was her handwriting.”