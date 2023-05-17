Not on the best terms? Andy Cohen recalled Tom Sandoval‘s offer to come see his band, The Most Extras, perform after making waves with his bombshell interview amid his cheating scandal with Raquel Leviss.

The Bravo executive producer, 54, discussed his recent conversation with Sandoval, 40, on the Tuesday, May 16, episode of the radio show, Andy Cohen Live.

“People were like you are in town and Sandoval is in town. Then he texted me and said, ‘Hey, I think you are in town. Come see my event,'” Cohen said about the awkward interaction, which occurred earlier this month. “But I was hanging out with … people.”

Sandoval originally formed the cover band before filming kicked off on season 10 of Vanderpump Rules. He has continued to tour with his bandmates in the aftermath of his March split from Ariana Madix. The Florida native, 37, for her part, revealed that she learned of Sandoval’s infidelity at one of his shows.

“So I went with Tom to TomTom because he had that party thing. I found a screen recording of them on FaceTime. It was literally from the night before. He was at [Tom] Schwartz’s,” Madix said in a sneak peek clip on Tuesday, May 16, which was originally filmed in March.

Meanwhile, Cohen’s comments about Sandoval comes after the reality star made a shocking appearance on Howie Mandel‘s podcast one month after his affair with Leviss, 28, made headlines.

Cohen, for his part, publicly slammed Sandoval for breaking his silence before the season 10 reunion aired on Bravo. “Howie Mandel apparently didn’t know what he was getting himself into with his interview of Tom Sandoval today. Because it seems like maybe he didn’t do his homework?” he quipped on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen in April while calling Mandel, 67, the “Jackhole of the Day.”

One day later, Cohen elaborated on why he was “annoyed” by the podcast. “I’m surprised [Tom] gave an interview to someone who doesn’t seem to be familiar with the show or watched the show on any level,” he explained on his radio show. “And [Howie’s] like, ‘I don’t understand why this is a big deal,’ but, you know, maybe that’s what Tom felt he needed from an interview, so that he could just be completely unchallenged. I think he went on because for sure he thought it was a friendly environment.”

The former Deal or No Deal host, meanwhile, defended the interview in response to backlash on social media. “It doesn’t annoy me, and it doesn’t bother me. I am incredibly confused and amazed by this Scandoval thing. I thought I was going to learn something,” he said during the May 2 episode of the “The Viall Files” podcast. “My homework was talking to him and I wanna hear this story. I wanna hear why it’s so big.”

Mandel went on to joke that Bravo “hates” him for getting involved in the discourse, saying, “I was a jackhole, I [was named] a jackhole on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen. Andy Cohen said I’m a jackhole [and] I think that’s positive. I just like to have a title.”

At the time, the Canada native also clarified that he intentionally didn’t push Sandoval on details about the scandal. “I would not do anything differently,” he explained. “As people have found out, one of the people who works for me is married to his road manager. … I [was] not going to put him in an uncomfortable position. I told him, ‘You want to speak, come on and talk.’ My point is — and the reason I wanted to [have him on the show] — that I still don’t understand [the outrage around Scandoval].”

Following the drama, Cohen hinted that the best is yet to come in the three-part Vanderpump Rules reunion. “I can tell you that Tom Sandoval was really a shell of himself at the reunion. He was shaking and he was thin,” he teased during the May 10 episode of The View.

The season 10 finale of Vanderpump Rules airs on Bravo Wednesday, May 17, at 9 p.m. ET, followed by the three-part reunion special.