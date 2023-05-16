’Twas the night before the Vanderpump Rules season 10 finale — and Bravo is starting to spill the tea.

In a sneak peek from the Wednesday, May 17, episode of the reality show, initially shared by People on Tuesday, May 16, Ariana Madix details how she found out about Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss’ affair for the first time — and reveals the pair’s story didn’t add up.

“So I went with Tom to TomTom because he had that party thing. I found a screen recording of them on FaceTime. It was literally from the night before. He was at [Tom] Schwartz’s,” Ariana, 37, tells Scheana Shay and Katie Maloney in the clip, which was filmed in early March.

Katie, 36, who split from Schwartz, 40, in 2022, was surprised. “He was at Schwartz’s doing this?!” she asks.

“That’s when I called Raquel and I started, like, making her, like, f—king tell me, ‘What the f—k? When did this start?’” Ariana explains. “She said, ‘Right after the girls’ trip.’ I’m like, ‘You mean right after Charlotte died?'”

Raquel, 28, was referring to an August 2022 trip documented on season 10 of Vanderpump Rules. Ariana, Katie, Raquel, Lala Kent and Kristina Kelly traveled to Las Vegas, but Ariana left the trip early after she learned her dog wasn’t going to make it.

“She said they kissed,” Ariana tells Scheana, 37, and Katie in the sneak preview. “Well, later that night when we were out here, I pressed Tom. And he said, well, they actually f—ked in her car that night.”

Katie and Scheana are shocked. “Shut the f—k up,” the “You’re Gonna Love Me” podcast host says as the “Good As Gold” singer gasps.

“And he didn’t have a key to get in so he had to ring the doorbell and I had to let him in,” Ariana continues. “My emotions were clearly all over the place and he was angry at me. Angry. At me!”

Us Weekly confirmed in March that Ariana discovered Sandoval, 41, whom she started dating in 2014, had been sleeping with Raquel for months behind her back. While there was speculation about their relationship during season 10, the Schwartz & Sandy’s co-owner managed to shut down chatter about his friendship with the beauty queen. When the affair was uncovered, however, Bravo resumed filming to document the aftermath of the scandal.

“I just watched the final episode. S10 E15. If you thought you h*ted them before. Just wait,” Lala 32, teased on Saturday, May 13, of Wednesday’s finale. “I would be doing you a disservice if I didn’t tell you what you’re going to need in your final episode of Vanderpump Rules care package. You’re going to need a box of tissues, lots of water and throat lozenges. Make sure you have tea and honey because you will need it for the screaming after.”

She continued: “[Also] eye drops, alcohol if you drink, lots of vapes and then I would recommend maybe those things you put in the freezer for your eyes. Because if you have to work in the morning, you don’t want to be puffy, and I feel like you will be. Oh, also Chapstick — your mouth might get dry and you don’t want your lips all crusty for work next day too.”

The season 10 finale of Vanderpump Rules airs on Bravo Wednesday, May 17, at 9 p.m. ET, followed by the three-part reunion special.