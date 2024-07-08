The Valley‘s Nia Booko and Danny Booko are gearing up for season 2 — and it seems like they might have some issues to work out with Jax Taylor.

During the Wednesday, July 3, episode of Nia’s “Hold My Crown” podcast, the couple subtly addressed comments that a costar made about their marriage.

“I know there’s some of the guys who you get along with. But then I feel like there’s some guys that haven’t been quality friends for you. That makes me apprehensive,” Nia, 34, told Danny, 40, about preparing to film new episodes of The Valley. “It feels a little bit different on the guys’ side.”

Nia noted that she is on great terms with the women on the Bravo show. “For the girls’ side, I actually feel closer to some of the girls than I even did before,” she added about Brittany Cartwright, Michelle Lally and Janet Caperna.

Meanwhile, Danny wasn’t as thrilled to be reuniting with everyone from The Valley.

“One of whom you thought was your closest friends on there, trying to stir stuff up and insinuate things that aren’t true. And try to stir the pot, which he thinks is for the show,” he said. “But it is blatant lies. It’s hurtful. And friends don’t do that.”

The Valley, which premiered in March, also stars Jax, Jason Caperna and Jesse Lally. Jasmine Goode and Zach Wickham appeared in “friends of” roles during the first season. While discussing his ongoing feud with a fellow cast member, Danny wasn’t sure where he and the other person would end up once cameras start rolling.

“We need to have that conversation. I would like to have that conversation that may happen on season 2. But I hope it happens before,” Danny continued. “Because I don’t like conflict. I don’t like feeling this way.”

Danny said the behavior he saw being exhibited wasn’t that of a friend, adding, “I don’t like what he’s doing and putting out there right now. It isn’t cool. It’s not just me but it’s about our marriage.”

Despite neither Danny nor Nia naming anyone, Jax, 44, shocked fans when he previously hinted that Danny and Nia’s relationship wasn’t as sweet as it seemed on screen.

In May, a social media user called Danny and Nia the “cutest couple” on television “right now,” writing via X, “Sorry @mrjaxtaylor I genuinely love you and Britt, but I want to cry every time I see these [two].”

Jax, who is currently separated from wife Brittany, 35, replied to the post, adding, “Will see how this goes.”

The Vanderpump Rules alum has since continued to hint at a feud between him and someone else on The Valley. He mentioned several times on his “When Reality Hits” podcast in June that he wouldn’t be inviting one person to his upcoming birthday party but didn’t elaborate on who or what caused the rift.

Jax went on to claim that not all the drama made it into the final cut for season 1.

“I don’t need to bring the drama. It’s already there. They just didn’t put it on the TV and I’m shocked,” he shared at the time. “I’m excited for the season, but there’s some things that need to be out of the bag. Cat needs to be out of the bag on a few different things.”

According to Jax, he has a new game plan for the second season, adding, “You guys are in for it because I’m going to make sure there are things that are going to be told this time. I feel like everything wasn’t let out of the bag. There was a lot of like, ‘Why wasn’t this shown?’ That’s not going to happen. Some of you people are going to be in for a surprise.”

The Valley has been renewed for season 2 and all episodes are currently on Peacock.