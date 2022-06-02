There she is! Five months after giving birth, Jeannie Mai offered a glimpse at her daughter Monaco.

“[This] might be the most exciting episode I’ve had here on Hello Hunnay,” the Real cohost, 43, teased during a new episode of her YouTube series on Thursday, June 2. “It’s time to share the most amazing, exciting, newest member of the Hello Hunnay family.”

During the video, the new mom showed footage of her little one meeting her family and Mai’s former The Real cohosts. After the montage of photos and videos, the California native brought her daughter on camera for the first time.

“I got really scared, guarded and protected. Please excuse the nerves,” Mai, who was joined by her own mother on screen, said before admitting she was “so nervous” to show her child.

Mai, who shares her newborn with husband Jeezy, announced her pregnancy news in September 2021. “I always said I’d never be a mom,” the Daytime Emmy winner told her cohosts at the time. “I was like, ‘I know exactly what I want. I know exactly what kind of woman I want to be.’ … There’s so many reasons now that are coming to fruition as to why I would have said that then, but I do know that you never say never, and that love can really change you and I’m so thankful to be on a show that’s really helped me to grow and to evolve and to see myself differently that I would have ever imagined seeing myself.”

Four months later, Mai gave birth to her daughter after previously suffering a miscarriage. “I asked God for a life of love and happiness. He sent me my family,” she wrote via Instagram in January. “Baby Jenkins is here.”

After giving birth, the TV host has used her social media platform to show the challenges that come with being a mom. “I’ve been so low on energy and creativity since being indoors all day,” she wrote alongside an Instagram video of her going on a walk for the “first exercise since postpartum” in February.

Mai revealed that she felt “more introverted and cautious” of the outside world since her daughter’s arrival. “It’s so weird. … I don’t feel like talking, trusting anyone. I’ve become so overprotective that anything could hurt Monaco or my family. Papa Mai and my brother Dennis came to spend time with me, and there’s nothing like family,” she continued. “Monaco [took her] first walk with Papa Mai, the OG who taught me to love the outdoors.”

The How Do I Look? alum used the update to remind fellow moms to “keep positive” while spending time with their babies. “When my thoughts roam, I catch myself constantly criticizing how I’m doing this whole mom thing,” the stylist wrote. “Just sharing this as a reminder to be kind to myself because man … this is hard.”

