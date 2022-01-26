Jeezy is outnumbered! Jeannie Mai revealed on Tuesday, January 25, that her and the rapper’s newborn is a baby girl.

The Real cohost called into the Fox show to tell guest host Jay Pharaoh and cohosts Loni Love, Adrienne Bailon and Garcelle Beauvais the news. The Cheetah Girls star, 38, screamed and repeated, “I knew it! I really wanted you to have a girl. I don’t know why.”

Mai, 43, replied, “We talked about it. We talked about bonding with a girl and the choices of fashion for a girl and all the things that we love being a woman, so I get it. Adrienne, I totally thought of you. We were shocked. Everyone thought it was a boy.”

The How Do I Look? alum bashed superstitions about “how high” her belly was and how her skin looked predicting the sex of her baby, saying, “All those things aren’t true. Throw them out the window. None of them are true.”

The California native welcomed her baby girl earlier this month, sharing a hospital photo on January 11. “I asked God for a life of love and happiness,” the Dancing With the Stars alum captioned the social media upload. “He sent me my family. Baby Jenkins is here.”

The new mom revealed her infant’s name on Friday, January 21, while showing off Monaco’s room. “This nursery is themed after baby J’s name, Monaco,” Mai explained in a YouTube video. “That’s really the theme of what Monaco is about — family, moments, traveling, discussions important key points in my life and Jeezy’s life that brought Monaco here.”

Bailon called the moniker a “dope name” on Tuesday, gushing, “We literally said, ‘If it’s a girl, do you know how badass she’s gonna be rolling into a room? Like, “Hi, Monaco Mai Jenkins.”’ We just love it. People thought that because the name ends in an ‘O,’ it was a boy, and we were like, ‘We don’t feel like Jeannie is straightforward.’”

The stylist clarified that she and Jeezy, 44, named their little one before she arrived. “It feels relieving to tell you guys, because I’ve been waiting to,” Mai said. “I can’t explain to you how many visions jumped into my head the moment I put this little girl into my hands. I thought about my relationship with Mama Mai … and all the things I didn’t learn as a little girl that I can’t wait to teach my daughter now. … Raising a little girl is such an honor to me. I feel chosen. It’s emotional.”

The Holey Moley star concluded that she is dreaming of a “strong, loving, empathetic, humorous, fashionable, fly” daughter.

Mai announced her pregnancy news in September 2021, six months after her Georgia wedding to Jeezy. The South Carolina native, who also has three children from previous relationships, began dating the former makeup artist in 2018.