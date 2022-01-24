Making room for Monaco! Jeannie Mai debuted the adorable nursery she and Jeezy created for their newborn on Friday, January 21.

“I made the clouds y’all,” the Real cohost, 43, captioned an Instagram video showing her child’s sweet space, which featured an elephant mural and puffy clouds hanging over a white crib. “Nursery glow up.”

Meghan Trainor called the room “magazine-level” in the comments, adding, “Wtf. I wish this was my room lmao.” The Talk’s Carrie Ann Inaba wrote, “Wow,” while The View’s Elaine Welteroth added heart-eye emojis.

Mai went on to give a more detailed look at the nursery in a YouTube video, telling her viewers that a trip to Monaco inspired her infant’s name — as well as the room’s theme.

“Right over here is a picture I took on one of my travels with Jeezy,” the How Do I Look? alum explained. “Literally where this car is, right there, he turned me around and he said, ‘What kind of life do you want with me? What do you want to do in this life? What dreams do you have? What is doing life look like?’”

The California native recalled that she and the rapper, 44, “established” their relationship during the “three-hour talk” that ensued on that bridge in Monaco, France.

“I wanted us to bear fruit together … and it all happened here,” the stylist said. “This picture was taken in Monaco, France, which is why this nursery is themed after baby J’s name, Monaco. That’s really the theme of what Monaco is about — family, moments, traveling, discussions important key points in my life and Jeezy’s life that brought Monaco here.”

The new mom noted that Monaco represents “glam and luxury and cars,” so their child has a baby Bentley in their room.

Mai announced on January 11 that she gave birth to her baby. The Dancing With the Stars alum has yet to reveal Monaco’s sex.

“I asked God for a life of love and happiness. He sent me my family,” she captioned an Instagram photo taken at the hospital at the time. “Baby Jenkins is here.”

Jeezy, who is also the father of three kids from previous relationships, started dating Mai in 2018. They got engaged in March 2020, tying the knot one year later in Georgia. The pair suffered a miscarriage before announcing in September 2021 that their rainbow baby was on the way.

Keep scrolling to see the couple’s cute nursery, from its stuffed animals to its white furniture.