



Family of three! Jedediah Bila gave birth to her and her husband’s first child, a baby boy, on Friday, November 15.

“He’s here!” the former View cohost, 40, captioned her Monday, November 18, Instagram reveal. “Meet our little nugget, Hartley Luca! We are already so obsessed with him! … We love him so much already. Sorry I’ve been so quiet, juggling a lot of new baby tasks and healing from labor & delivery. My labor story was WILD, will share it with you all soon — in addition to more pics and video! Love you all for your wonderful messages. Hartley says thank you too!”

The New York native and Scher tied the knot in February 2018 in Huntington, New York. “I’m super excited. Super, super excited,” the bride told Us Weekly exclusively at the time. “I always wanted to get married, but I never thought I would do the big wedding dress and the beautiful venue. I always thought I was gonna be on a beach somewhere, just a couple of friends, doing it really casual. So it’s crazy.”

The Fox & Friends cohost added, “We’ve been living together for a while and we go through the daily grind and all that, but I think there’s only one moment in your life where you’re in front of the minister and you’re saying your vows. And you’re like, ‘My life is gonna be different from here on and I’m gonna be married.’ It’s really exciting and warm and wonderful. I think that moment, that one … I’m gonna take a pause and just kind of absorb it all before I … ’cause you can’t quite get it back the same way ever again.’”

The Daytime Emmy winner and the corporate strategist got engaged in June 2017. Thirteen months after their nuptials, Bila announced her pregnancy on Fox & Friends Weekend.

“I have a little bun in the oven, as I like to say, just hanging out, talking some politics,” the then-pregnant star said on the show after sharing an ultrasound photo.

People was the first to report Bila’s baby news.