Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Celebrity Moms

Jenna Bush Hager and Hoda Kotb Say Their Kids Call Them ‘Bro’: ‘You Do Not Call Your Mother’ That

By
Jenna Bush Hager and Hoda Kotb Say Their Kids Like to Call Them Bro
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Jenna Bush Hager and Hoda Kotb are bonding over their kids’ bewildering use of the word “bro.”

During the Wednesday, December 13, episode of Today With Hoda & Jenna, the cohosts discussed a viral TikTok video in which a middle school math teacher rattled off the slang terms he’d learned from his students.

“How about this? You know which one [word] my kids use a lot and they are six and four? Bruh,” Kotb, 59, said of daughters Haley and Hope, respectively, whom she shares with ex-fiancé Joel Schiffman.

Hager, 42 — who shares daughters Mila, 10, and Poppy, 8, and son Hal, 4, with husband Henry Hager — quickly chimed in: “[My kids] call me bro. Why would they call us, their loving mothers, bro?”

Jenna Bush Hager and Husband Henry Hager’s Sweetest Family Moments With 3 Kids

Related: Jenna Bush Hager and Husband Henry Hager’s Sweetest Family Moments: Photos

Kotb, for her part, made it clear that she doesn’t put up with her daughters using the term to address her.

“I always say to my kids, ‘You do not call your mother bro,’” she quipped, eliciting laughs from the audience.

Bush Hager, however, hasn’t had the same success with putting her foot down. She told Kotb that her kids are also fond of calling her by her full name.

Jenna Bush Hager Felt Shamed by Daughter Mila for Trashing Her Art Projects
Courtesy of Jenna Bush/Instagram

“Wait, they call you Jenna Bush in your own house?” Kotb asked in disbelief, prompting Bush Hager to exclaim, “All the time!”

She continued: “All of them, all three of them gang up against me and I’m like, ‘You wanna try mom?’ And they’re like, ‘You call me Mila, I call you Jenna.'”

A shocked Kotb replied: “You’re losing the fight. No, you’ve lost the fight.”

Bush Hager agreed, admitting: “It’s gone.”

'Today' News Anchor Hoda Kotb's Family Album With Daughters and Loved Ones: Photos red dresses

Related: Hoda Kotb's Family Album With Daughters and More

The twosome also discussed Mila’s use of the word “preppy” — which Bush Hager explained kids now use as a synonym for “cool” as opposed to a characterization of style — and another, slightly off-color phrase they’ve heard children use.

Hoda Kotb Shares 1st Photo of 3-Year-Old Daughter Hope After Her Hospitalization
Courtesy of Hoda Kotb/Instagram

Kotb shared that she’d heard her daughters say “what the?!” without filling in the implied expletive. She was confused as to where they’d picked it up until she heard it out in public.

Heated Puffer Vest

Deal of the Day

Stay Warm and Toasty All Winter Long in This Heated Puffer Vest — On Sale View Deal

“I was walking with my kids home from school and and a kid on a scooter came up and almost side swiped me, and he looks at me and he goes, ‘What the?’” Kotb recalled. “He was my kids’ age, so is that what they’re saying?”

Bush Hager confirmed Kotb’s theory, saying: “I think they’re saying ‘what the?’ on the playground.”

In this article

Hoda Kotb Absent From 'Today' Again Following Daughter Hope's Health Scare: She's 'A Bit Under the Weather'

Hoda Kotb
Jenna Bush Hager Clarifies Joke About Affair With Hot Guys Reading

Jenna Bush
today show cast bio

Today

More Stories

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!