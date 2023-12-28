Jenna Bush Hager is recalling the time her oldest daughter teased her with some queso.

“My eldest child, who will remain nameless, because she doesn’t like me to talk about her, she gaslit me via FaceTime,” Bush Hager, 42, shared on the Thursday, December 28, broadcast of Today With Hoda & Jenna.

Bush Hager explained that while she was traveling with her sister, Barbara Bush, Bush Hager’s daughter Mila, 10, was “mad” because her mom and aunt went to Taco Cabana without her. (Bush Hager shares Mila as well as daughter Poppy, 7, and son Hal, 4, with husband Henry Hager.)

“Is that her favorite place?” cohost Hoda Kotb asked, which Bush Hager replied, “Evidently … well, she loves queso.”

Related: Jenna Bush Hager and Husband Henry Hager’s Sweetest Family Moments: Photos Finding her happily ever after! Jenna Bush Hager’s life has never been far from the public’s mind — and fans are still intrigued by the former first daughter’s personal life, marriage and role as a mother. Jenna and twin sister Barbara Bush first caught the nation’s attention when their grandfather, President George H. W. Bush, […]

In response, Mila made her own queso, which Bush Hager said was “her mother’s famous recipe … right on the back of velveeta.” Bush Hager mimicked her daughter facing the camera on the FaceTime call, giving a stare as she slowly brought the chips with queso to her mouth — which Bush Hager noted was “dripping.”

“And then, when I would say, ‘Here’s Auntie Barbara’ … she would move [the queso] out of the way,” Bush Hager recalled. “‘Oh, Auntie Barbara, I love you so much. I don’t want to tempt you.’”

Bush Hager added that when she would return to the screen, Mila would “move it over” and continue to eat the queso. Bush Hager called the interaction “so bizarre,” with Kotb, 59, agreeing that she “totally got gaslit.”

“I got gaslit,” Bush Hager said. “I get gaslit at least once a day. ‘I told you I didn’t want the humidifier on!’ You just told me you wanted the humidifier on. I just try not to react. It’s hard.”

Related: Jenna Bush Hager, Husband Henry's Relationship Timeline Presidentially blessed! Jenna Bush Hager and husband Henry Hager’s bond started with a White House connection — and their romance is still burning white hot more than a decade later. The former first daughter has her father, President George W. Bush, to thank for her decades-long relationship with Hager, which began in 2004 while the […]

This isn’t the first time that Bush Hager has gotten candid on Today With Hoda & Jenna about motherhood — and her children gaslighting her. Earlier this month, Bush Hager revealed that Hal does it “all the time.”

“You know how my favorite book is about a mother loving their son? Last night he said, ‘Daddy’s gonna read this book,’” Bush Hager said during an episode of Today With Hoda & Jenna.

Bush Hager recalled being confused by her son’s decision to cut her out of his book-reading routine.

“He’s like, ‘No this is my special book with Daddy,’” Bush Hager added, while Kotb burst out laughing. “Now, guess what, Hal? Two can play that game, little buddy. … And then I hear Henry [reading], ‘Mommy says to baby giraffe, I love you so.’ And I’m, like, [annoyed].”