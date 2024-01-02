Jenna Bush Hager rang in the New Year with her family and subsequently embarrassed her daughter.

“We went out, which we never do,” Bush Hager, 42, said to cohost Hoda Kotb on the Tuesday, January 2, episode Today with Hoda and Jenna. “We got dressed up. I blow-dried my hair.”

While the women chatted, a photo from Hager Bush’s night out with husband Henry Hager and their three children: daughters Mila, 10, and Poppy, 7, and son Hal, 4, popped up on screen. The family of five, who spent the holidays in Texas, smiled for the camera as they stood outside.

A second photo from the group’s night out appeared which featured Bush Hager and Hager, 45, sharing a sweet kiss as they celebrated the New Year. As the couple, who tied the knot in 2008, embraced, Mila caught a glimpse of her parents smooching — and her reaction was priceless.

“Then if you notice in that photo, Mila is just absolutely repulsed by her parents so that’s how we started 2024,” Bush Hager joked as she pointed out her eldest daughter’s bewildered expression.

As Bush Hager was beginning to defend herself and say that she also exchanged kisses with her kids, another photo of Bush Hager and Hager kissing under a tree branch surfaced.

“Oh I guess I did make out a lot over New Year’s,” she quipped.

Bush Hager and her brood traveled down to Texas to celebrate the holidays with her parents, former President George W. Bush and former First Lady Laura Bush. They were also joined by her sister, Barbara Bush, and brother-in-law, Craig Coyne.

“Bad selfie, wonderful Christmas. 🎄🎄🎄❤️❤️,” Bush Hager wrote via Instagram in December 2023 alongside a group shot of the family.

As her kids get older, Bush Hager hasn’t held back about her bond with her little ones as they get closer to being teenagers. In December 2023, the morning show host recalled a time when Mila “gaslit” her mom with queso after Bush Hager went out to eat with Barbara, 42, at Mila’s favorite Mexican restaurant.

“She Facetimed me like this,” Bush Hager explained while mimicking her daughter dramatically eating a bowl of the cheesy appetizer. “And then, when I would say, ‘Here’s Auntie Barbara’ … she would move [the queso] out of the way, [and say] ‘Oh, Auntie Barbara, I love you so much. I don’t want to tempt you.’”

Bush Hager shared that wasn’t the first time she was “gaslit” by her daughter and has experienced similar situations “at least once a day.”