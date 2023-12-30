Jenna Dewan’s kids, daughter Everly and son Callum, are helping her find peace amid a hectic holiday season.

“These two together = heart healing,” Dewan, 43, captioned a photo of a sweet sibling moment via her Instagram Stories on Friday, December 29. The two could be seen lounging together in sweats while Everly, 10, wrapped her arm around her little brother, 3. Dewan shares her daughter with ex-husband Channing Tatum and her son with fiancé Steve Kazee.

Before the serotonin boost from her little ones, Dewan admitted that she’s been having a stressful month.

“Raise your hand if this holiday season has you drained on every level,” she wrote on her Instagram Story to caption a selfie of herself laying in bed. However, it seems like she still had a little more holiday magic in the tank and shared a photo shortly after of cinnamon rolls shaped like Christmas trees.

While the holidays can feel overwhelming, Dewan is soaking up every bit of her kids while they’re in this stage. The professional dancer admitted exclusively to Us Weekly that she’s a bit nervous about Everly becoming a teenager.

“Teenage years, in general, [scare me],” Dewan told Us in August. “Because she’s so sweet [now] and she loves to hang out with me. She enjoys my company … I’m sure that will happen, where she’s like, ‘Ugh, mom!’ I’m gonna have a hard time with that.”

Dewan joked that she has some “karma” coming her way after her own “sassy” behavior when she was a teen.

“I know what I was like as a teenager, so I can only imagine my karma that I have coming to me,” she exclusively told Us in June. “I was not, not sassy, let’s put it that way. I was not, not without an opinion, so I can’t wait.”

No matter what each age brings, Dewan is all in when it comes to her kids.

“Being a mom is my absolute favorite thing,” she told PopSugar in April. “If I could have 50 kids, I would.”