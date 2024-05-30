Jennie Garth’s eldest daughter, Luca, initially struggled with the idea of her mom getting married again.

“They showed up at my school and were like, ‘Hey, we’re getting married,’ while I was eating my little sushi bowl that you brought me,” Luca, 26, recalled during the Thursday, May 30, episode of Bethenny Frankel’s “Just B” podcast. “I was like, ‘I do not approve.’ But, you still went ahead with it. It was a really beautiful wedding, and I think you had way more perspective on everything than me at 17.”

Garth, 52, shares daughters Luca, Lola, 21, and Fiona, 17, with ex-husband Peter Facinelli. After their divorce, she moved on with Dave Abrams when they were set up on a blind date by mutual friends. Garth and Abrams, 42, got engaged within three months of their first date.

According to the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum, Luca only disapproved of Abrams because she didn’t want to see Garth get hurt.

“She just wanted to protect her mommy. You always do; you girls are so fiercely protective of me it’s crazy,” Garth said on Thursday. “Like, I wouldn’t want to be a dude walking in here trying to date or marry me!”

While Luca was slow to come around to her mom’s wedding plans, she didn’t totally rule out watching Garth date post-divorce.

“Do you remember my one rule when you were dating a little bit? I was like, ‘They can come but they have to bring us gifts to the house,’” Luca joked. “Like, I wanted them to be like old-fashioned suitors [and] bring, like, a fruit plate or a little snack or something. I needed you to have suitors, like, from the 19th century.”

Garth recently welcomed Abrams onto her “I Choose Me” podcast earlier this month, where they detailed what it was like for him to become an instant stepfather once they got married. (Garth and Abrams briefly separated in 2017 but ultimately reconciled.)

“It feels like it was, literally, like, warp-speed,” Abrams said at the time. “I went from that to stepdad. … When the kids were home, I slept in the guest room.”

Garth later told Us Weekly that she and Abrams were “super proud” of their honest podcast conversation.

“Dave is not afraid of talking. He loves to talk and he’s super proud of where we are in our relationship and what we’ve been through,” she exclusively told Us in May. “Like, we’ve only been together for I think, like 8 or 9 years, I can never remember. And the amount of stuff that we have gone through is like when we fast-tracked it, we really fast-tracked it through all the s–t. So, now we’re on the other side.”