Three is the magic number. Jennie Garth has become a mother to three daughters since her days on Beverly Hills, 90210.

The actress was briefly married to Daniel B. Clark from 1994 to 1996, but the two never welcomed any kids. It wasn’t until she began dating actor Peter Facinelli — whom she wed in 2001 — that she became a mother. The couple welcomed their first child, daughter Luca Bella, in 1997, followed by Lola Ray in 2002 and Fiona Eve in 2006.

Garth enjoys all aspects of motherhood, even the physical changes that come with it. “I love being pregnant, and I love making babies,” she exclusively told Us Weekly in April 2014. “I loved getting fat!”

She went on to call welcoming a child “an exchange you can’t compare to any other,” adding, “It’s like when E.T. connected with Elliot, you know, where they got when they were with each other and felt each other’s feelings.”

After 11 years of marriage, the What I Like About You alum and the Twilight actor called it quits in March 2012, with Facinelli filing for divorce days after news of their split broke. Their divorce was finalized the following year.

Despite their split, the two have worked hard to coparent together over the years. Garth even joked that parenting has become less hectic since her kids began splitting time between her and Facinelli. “Now that I have to share them with their dad, and they leave my house, I love every second — even when they’re driving me nuts,” she said on an October 2014 episode of The Meredith Vieira Show. “I don’t take one second for granted.”

After her divorce from the Supergirl alum, Garth tied the knot for a third time with husband Dave Abrams in 2015. Though the restauranteur filed for divorce from the Deep Thoughts From a Hollywood Blonde author in April 2018, he later dismissed the filing the following February and the pair have remained together ever since.

“We stay in communication about [all of the different things we do,” Garth told Us exclusively of their relationship in May 2019. “And he’s the kind of husband that, no matter what I ask him for, he’ll do whatever he can to help me or make me happy.”

As for the key to maintaining their marriage, the Mystery Girls alum told Us in May 2022 that it’s all about “acceptance.” Garth continued: “I’m nine years older than my husband, so we’re kind of different places, on a personal level. And it’s about accepting the other person’s journey and loving them even more.”

Garth’s BFF and former BH90210 costar Tori Spelling has also become a mom over the years, sharing kids Liam, Stella, Hattie, Finn and Beau with her husband, Dean McDermott. In fact, the besties’ daughters have gone on to become close friends. “Stella’s totally me ad Fiona’s totally Jennie,” Spelling exclusively told Us in August 2014.

