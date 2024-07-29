Jennifer Lopez is appreciating the little things in life, including her love for her children, Emme and Max.

“My whole heart 💚🤍,” the singer, 55, captioned an Instagram slideshow on Sunday, July 28, sharing a glimpse of how the twins have grown.

In one pic, Lopez stood beside her 16-year-old son, Max, who draped an arm around his mom’s shoulders as they stood in a doorway. Lopez glowed in a collared dress cinched in with a belt, wearing her brunette locks in a sleek ponytail. Max, meanwhile, embraced summer in an all-white outfit.

Lopez also included an outdoor selfie with 16-year-old Emme. The pair showed off their soft smiles while posing for the camera. The third pic in the carousel was a throwback shot of the twins as little kids.

Fans and celebrity friends alike gushed over the sweet photos in the comments section. “🥹Feel you sis💗 My babies are my world! 😍😍,” Paris Hilton wrote, while fitness guru Tracy Anderson added, “Always💓💓.”

Lopez shares her children with ex-husband Marc Anthony, to whom she was married from 2004 to 2014. Anthony, 55, was Lopez’s third husband following her marriages to Ojani Noa and Cris Judd. In 2022, Lopez tied the knot for a fourth time, exchanging vows with Ben Affleck.

Lopez and Affleck’s love story began nearly two decades prior. The couple were initially engaged in the early 2000s but never made it down the aisle. They reconnected in May 2021, with Affleck, 51, proposing the following year. (Affleck was previously married to Jennifer Garner, with whom he shares three children, from 2005 to 2018.)

Earlier this year, questions arose about the state of Lopez and Affleck’s marriage after they weren’t spotted together in weeks. Us Weekly later confirmed in May that Affleck moved out of their home in Beverly Hills. Speculation continued to swirl as Lopez celebrated her 55th birthday in the Hamptons without her husband by her side. The twosome also didn’t publicly acknowledge their second wedding anniversary earlier this month.

Following her birthday bash, Lopez took to Instagram to celebrate the year ahead and send a grateful message to her fans.

“Besides my family and friends, you have always been there for me in the good times and in the tough times. I can always count on you. And I want you to know that you can always count on me,” she wrote on Thursday, July 25. “Thank you for your caring, your understanding, your loyalty and most importantly your love. 🤍 Thank you, Thank you, Thank you.”

Neither Lopez nor Affleck have directly addressed the speculation surrounding their relationship, but a source exclusively told Us earlier this month that the twosome “still haven’t made a decision” about their future.

“They are going through so much individually and as a couple,” a separate insider revealed. “They may take some time to see if this complicated moment can resolve itself and they come back to each other [as] better people.”