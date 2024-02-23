Jennifer Lopez celebrated her twins’ 16th birthdays in Japan.
Lopez, 54, shared a video montage via Instagram on Friday, February 23, showing Max and Emme on vacation. She teased in the clip, “I’ve never seen Max so excited,” to which Emme added, “I’ve never seen myself so excited.”
The montage cuts to various locations around Japan, with Lopez and her kids visiting restaurants, dojos and art galleries — all with Lopez’s song “Hummingbird” playing in the background.
Wearing kimonos and using a mortar and pestle, Max, Emme and a friend posed for photos. Lopez looked stunning in a mint-colored floral kimono with a pink sash and a turquoise hair accessory.
“16 🥥🥥 Birthday trip 2024 🤍🤍,” Lopez captioned the post.
Elsewhere in the video, the twins visited a museum, where Max was amazed by a room full of big white spheres and Emme enjoyed a room with glittering walls that changed into a dark space with flowers drifting in the air.
Another pic showed Lopez in a black crop top, smiling as she stood with her kids. She then gave Max a kiss on the cheek and held Emme’s hand as they walked into a shop, where Emme grinned at the camera.
“HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO MY COCONUTS, I love you,” the Marry Me actress wrote at the end of the video.
Lopez shares Emme and Max with ex-husband Marc Anthony, whom she was married to from 2004 to 2014. Lopez tied the knot with Ben Affleck, in 2022 after rekindling their early aughts romance. He shares daughters Violet, 18, and Seraphina, 15, and son Samuel, 11, with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.
“Jennifer, Jen and Ben have had a great relationship for quite some time now,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly of the trio in January. “They know there are going to be plenty of times they’ll all be attending the same events together, whether that’s school performances, sports, etc.”
Lopez’s kids have formed a bond with Garner and Affleck’s children, and the three coparents work together to make sure everyone gets to spend quality time together.
“They communicate rather frequently when it comes to their kids, scheduling plans, etc. They know the ones who benefit the most are the children and that’s all they care about,” the insider shared. “They have a mutual respect for each other as parents and know how well all their kids get along. They want to foster and nurture those relationships and will do whatever it takes to show their support.”
Before celebrating her twins’ birthdays, Lopez shared a carousel of photos on Thursday, February 22, showing herself wearing a big jacket, turtleneck sweater and shiny aviators. She captioned the post,: “Konnichiwa 💚♾️.”