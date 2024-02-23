Jennifer Lopez celebrated her twins’ 16th birthdays in Japan.

Lopez, 54, shared a video montage via Instagram on Friday, February 23, showing Max and Emme on vacation. She teased in the clip, “I’ve never seen Max so excited,” to which Emme added, “I’ve never seen myself so excited.”

The montage cuts to various locations around Japan, with Lopez and her kids visiting restaurants, dojos and art galleries — all with Lopez’s song “Hummingbird” playing in the background.

Wearing kimonos and using a mortar and pestle, Max, Emme and a friend posed for photos. Lopez looked stunning in a mint-colored floral kimono with a pink sash and a turquoise hair accessory.

Related: Jennifer Lopez's Best Moments With Twins Emme and Max Over the Years Twin time! Jennifer Lopez has given her social media followers adorable glimpses of her life with Emme and Maximilian since their arrival. The Grammy winner gave birth to her and Marc Anthony’s son and daughter in 2008, four years after marrying the “I Need to Know” singer. In 2008, Lopez exclusively told Us Weekly that […]

“16 🥥🥥 Birthday trip 2024 🤍🤍,” Lopez captioned the post.

Elsewhere in the video, the twins visited a museum, where Max was amazed by a room full of big white spheres and Emme enjoyed a room with glittering walls that changed into a dark space with flowers drifting in the air.

Another pic showed Lopez in a black crop top, smiling as she stood with her kids. She then gave Max a kiss on the cheek and held Emme’s hand as they walked into a shop, where Emme grinned at the camera.

“HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO MY COCONUTS, I love you,” the Marry Me actress wrote at the end of the video.

Related: Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez: Timeline of the Bennifer Romance The word “Bennifer” might include flashbacks to frosted lip gloss and butterfly clips, but everything comes back in style eventually. Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez got back together nearly 20 years after their romance first took the world by storm. The pair first connected in 2002 on the set of the ill-fated Gigli. The movie […]

Lopez shares Emme and Max with ex-husband Marc Anthony, whom she was married to from 2004 to 2014. Lopez tied the knot with Ben Affleck, in 2022 after rekindling their early aughts romance. He shares daughters Violet, 18, and Seraphina, 15, and son Samuel, 11, with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

“Jennifer, Jen and Ben have had a great relationship for quite some time now,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly of the trio in January. “They know there are going to be plenty of times they’ll all be attending the same events together, whether that’s school performances, sports, etc.”

Lopez’s kids have formed a bond with Garner and Affleck’s children, and the three coparents work together to make sure everyone gets to spend quality time together.

Related: Inside J. Lo and Jennifer Garner's Bond: What They've Said About Each Other Their new normal. Jennifer Lopez and Jennifer Garner have shared subtle details about their dynamic amid their respective relationships with Ben Affleck. Affleck and Garner initially met on the set of Pearl Harbor in 2001 and reconnected three years later. The pair exchanged vows in June 2005, welcoming daughter Violet six months later. The Alias […]

“They communicate rather frequently when it comes to their kids, scheduling plans, etc. They know the ones who benefit the most are the children and that’s all they care about,” the insider shared. “They have a mutual respect for each other as parents and know how well all their kids get along. They want to foster and nurture those relationships and will do whatever it takes to show their support.”

Before celebrating her twins’ birthdays, Lopez shared a carousel of photos on Thursday, February 22, showing herself wearing a big jacket, turtleneck sweater and shiny aviators. She captioned the post,: “Konnichiwa 💚♾️.”