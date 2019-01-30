Darling debut! Jessa Duggar shared an ultrasound pic of baby No. 3 on Instagram on Wednesday, January 30, three weeks after announcing that she and her husband, Ben Seewald, have another baby on the way.

“We were so happy to finally get to see #BabySeewald3!” the Counting On star, 26, captioned the photo. “Looks like this little one will have the same nose as the others. Swipe left to see the side-by-side!”

While the first photo featured a pic from her latest sonogram appointment, the next was a combo of all three of the reality star’s little ones. And in the final photo, she zoomed in on her baby-to-be’s hand.

Fans congratulated Duggar on this exciting new milestone — and so did some of her siblings! “Can’t wait to meet him/her,” Jill Duggar commented on the photo, while Anna Duggar added, “Aw! So adorable already.” Lauren Swanson shared the same sentiment, writing, “So precious! Looking forward to meeting this little one soon!

The TLC personality revealed that she and her husband of four years are adding another baby to their brood earlier this month.

“We are overjoyed that God has blessed us with a baby, due late this spring!” she told Us exclusively at the time. “From the day we found out we were expecting, we both guessed boy, and if our predictions are right then we already have a ton the clothing and accessories ready to pass down!”

She added: “At the same time, we would absolutely love it if we found out we were having a girl — though we’ve joked that we’d be starting from square one and might have to learn a few things.”

Duggar and Seewald, 23, welcomed their first son, Spurgeon, in 2015, followed by Henry in 2017.

“Henry doesn’t have a clue what’s coming, but Spurgeon understands and he talks about the baby quite a bit,” Seewald told Us. “Seeing our boys meet their new sibling for the first time is something we are really looking forward to!”

