Not impressed! Jessica Biel’s 6-year-old son, Silas, is casual about his dad Justin Timberlake’s singing success.

“Silas does definitely [freak out] with Justin because of Branch,” the actress, 39, told Jimmy Fallon on Friday, May 7, referencing her husband’s character in the Trolls movie series. “[But] whenever he hears daddy’s songs, he’ll go, ‘Oh yeah, that’s dad. No big deal, whatever.’”

As for her own show Pete the Cat, Silas “will not watch” it. The Minnesota native explained during the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon appearance: “Yet he says, ‘Hey, mom, hey, mom, do one of those voices from the show,’ and I’m like, ‘But you’ve never seen the show. You don’t even know.’ He’s just like, ‘Just do it, mom,’ so I’ll do one of the voices. He’ll be like, ‘Cool, mom, cool.’”

The 7th Heaven alum and Timberlake, 40, are also the parents of son Phineas, 9 months. Biel called the toddler and his big brother “besties” on Friday, gushing, “I really was worried. You just never know what’s going to happen and how your older one is going to feel about the little one. They just think each other are so funny, and it’s so amazing to watch.”

Last month, the Golden Globe nominee told Ellen DeGeneres that her sons “laugh at each other all day long.” Bel explained, “They both think the other is hilarious. It is so cute to see these two together. Everything that Silas does is hilarious and then anything that Phin does is hilarious.”

The Emmy nominee celebrated Mother’s Day with her little ones on Sunday, May 9, and Timberlake posted a touching tribute to her at the time. “Moms are the strongest people on the planet,” the “Suit & Tie” singer wrote via Instagram. “I am constantly in awe of the mothers in my life. Jess — you’re the heart of this family. Your boys look up to you and love you unconditionally. And so do I.”

The Tennessee native previously called Biel his “favorite person” in March while celebrating her 39th birthday. “The strongest, funniest, best, brightest and most beautiful mom/partner/BOSS there is,” the Grammy winner gushed at the time. “I’m lucky to learn from you and laugh with you and celebrate you every day. But, today we do it with [cake]. Here’s to more slow-mos in the wind, jumping into bushes to save our kid’s toys and timing out jump pics perfectly. I love you with all that I know.”