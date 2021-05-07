Making the most of Mother’s Day! Kristin Cavallari, Brie Bella and more moms have exclusively shared their plans with Us Weekly ahead of the Sunday, May 9, holiday.

“I don’t even know what’s on my [gift] list,” the Very Cavallari alum, 34, revealed in April. “All I want to do is just be with my kids with no distractions, no electronics, no nothing.”

The former reality star, who shares Camden, 8, Jaxon, 6, and Saylor, 5, with ex-husband Jay Cutler, added that since it’s been “getting really nice” in Nashville, she was envisioning a “super lazy day in pajamas.”

The Colorado native told Us, “Just being outside [sounds ideal]. Just having my kids all be together with me.”

As for Bella, 37, the athlete will be celebrating her first Mother’s Day as a mom of two. (The Total Bellas star welcomed her son, Buddy, 9 months, with her husband, Daniel Bryan, in August 2020, joining daughter Birdie, 3.)

“[I want a] full spa day,” the former professional wrestler exclusively told Us in March. “I have not been at the spa since this pandemic. I think they’re going to be opened by Mother’s Day. I want to get a massage, [go to the] jacuzzi, sauna. Oil, mud, I don’t care what it is.”

Not only does the California native want to get pampered, but she’d like more from Bryan, 39, explaining, “I want to open up, like, some type of diamond with a card that says I get the spa day with it.”

Bachelor’s Lauren Burnham is also a big fan of spending time at the spa for Mother’s Day, noting that she also asks for something she can use “to relax at home.”

Since quality time is Jordin Sparks‘ love language, the American Idol alum exclusively told Us how much she would love to spend every second of the holiday with her husband, Dana Isaiah, and their 2-year-old son, Dana Jr.

“My boys, they take care of me so well every day,” the songwriter explained in March. “Like, my back hurt the other day and I was on the floor, and they both came over and just started rubbing my back. DJ was actually really good at it. My hubby already knows the pressure and all that stuff, so that was really sweet.”

The “homebody” added at the time: “I just want to be able to spend the day with them. I love it. … I know that we’re together 24-7, but I still want to be with them.”

Keep scrolling to find out what more famous moms want for Mother’s Day, from Bachelor in Paradise alum Jade Roper to Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Lisa Vanderpump.