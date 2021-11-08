Jessica Graf is experiencing “emotional whiplash” after getting a false positive on a pregnancy test.

“Excited? So were we,” the Big Brother alum, 30, captioned a Monday, November 8, Instagram slideshow. “I woke up the morning after Halloween and realized I was a day late for my period and even though it was still so early I decided to take a pregnancy test and then went to change Carter. In the middle of me changing Carter’s poopy diaper, the Clear Blue digital read ‘Pregnant.’ I started laughing and crying all at the same time. Cody [Nickson] was on his way home and I was so excited to tell him that after six months of trying, we made a Disney baby!! For four days we were on cloud nine. We were going to welcome our third baby in July and we were blissfully making plans and even calling the baby by the names we had on the ready for the next little addition. Then day five happened.”

The Florida native went on to write that she found “blood in the toilet” and “broke down,” thinking that she had suffered a miscarriage.

“I took a Clear Blue Rapid Test and it showed a negative sign meaning ‘Not Pregnant’ and then called my doctor and told them everything that happened,” Graf told her followers. “They told me that chances are I experienced a false positive pregnancy test the first time because if I had miscarried my hormones would still be telling the test that I was pregnant, that it wouldn’t change that quickly. So we went from celebrating being pregnant to believing we lost the baby to finding out there never was a baby!”

While the Amazing Race alum felt “absolutely” glad that she hadn’t suffered a pregnancy loss, she was still “angry” with the conflicting test results.

“[It] feels like a cruel joke,” Graf explained. “I just haven’t felt like myself the last few days but now I just want to distract myself as much as possible to try to get back to normal but I do ask that you be kind in the comments.”

The former reality star, who shares daughters Maverick, 2, and Carter, 12 months, with Nickson, 36, concluded her slideshow with a photo of herself cradling her stomach with a smile while wearing black leggings and a pink top.

Bachelor’s Liz Sandoz shared her support on the social media upload, writing, “I’m so sorry Jessica! It’s so disheartening to get your hopes up and find out, it isn’t real. Thank you for sharing.”

Ryan Lochte’s wife, Kayla Rae Reid, added, “So so sorry. Just know in your heart Gods timing is always perfect so I hope that is comforting. I feel you mama. I just went through the same thing — told my whole family I was pregnant.”

Graf and Nickson wed in October 2018 in California, welcoming Maverick five months later. Carter was born in October 2020.