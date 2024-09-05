Jessica Simpson is offering some words of wisdom to her three children as they kick off the school year.

“Maxwell, Ace and Birdie, y’all make your Mom beam with smiles and grace!” Simpson, 44, wrote via Instagram on Wednesday, September 4. “Keep on showin’ up for yourselves with each step of the way through this new school year!”

She continued, “I’m so very proud of y’all for individually shining your light so that in return others feel the glow. 🤍”

Simpson shares daughters Maxwell, 12, and Birdie, 5, and son Ace, 11, with her husband, Eric Johnson.

Related: Celebrity Parents Share Their Kids' 2024 Back to School Pics Jana Kramer and more celebrity parents are ticking off more milestones with the arrival of another school year. “And just like that I’ve got a kindergartner and a 3rd grader 💙💕,” Kramer wrote via Instagram on August 9, sharing pics of daughter Jolie and son Jace on their first day of classes. The One Tree […]

On Wednesday, Simpson beamed as she stood on the front of her front porch with her kids. The singer rocked a green maxi dress with a chunky silver necklace, leopard-print ankle booties and oversized sunglasses. Maxwell, Ace and Birdieall wore school uniforms.

Simpson’s celebrity friends and followers marveled in the comments at how grown-up the kids had gotten.

“Angels,” actress Odette Annable commented as Jersey Shore star Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi added, “Gorgeous.”

Simpson has given rare public insight about her parenting over the years. Speaking to Access Hollywood in August 2023, Simpson noted that she tries to instill in them not to “dress for anybody else” or “try to look like anybody else.”

Related: Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson’s Sweetest Moments With the Kids Family goals! Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson have captured adorable moments with their three kids over the years. “Being a mother is the best opportunity and challenge I’ve ever been blessed with in life,” Simpson told Us Weekly in May 2018. “Right now, my kids are in this amazing stage where I’m really listening to […]

“Truly you don’t need to be anybody [else’s] size. Maxwell is the tallest in her grade and she’s like, ‘Should I be insecure?’” Simpson told Access at the time. “I’m, like, the fact that you’re asking me if you should be insecure means absolutely not. You’re comfortable, you stay comfortable, you be you and I think that more than weight that people have focused on we need to focus on our mentality about even talking about weight. I think it just doesn’t need to be a conversation.”

Through the years, Simpson has been ridiculed for her body and changes in her weight, none of which Maxwell, Ace and Birdie ever understood.

“My kids have seen me [still] being scrutinized and it’s very confusing to them because they’re like, ‘Well I don’t even understand this, why don’t they just say you look pretty, Mom? You look pretty,’” Simpson recalled to the outlet. “And I’m like, ‘Honey, I wish I could explain it.’ I wish I could say, ‘For me, it has gotten better but it still remains the same and I don’t know why but it’s OK.’”

Simpson previously told Us Weekly in April 2022 that she sees her weight loss journey as one of “empowerment and self-love and acceptance.”

“It’s one of those things [where] it’s, like, we all want what we can’t have,” she told Us. “We all want the body type that we aren’t [and] that we can’t change. So it’s about accepting and loving ourselves for who we are.”