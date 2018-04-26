Many women think that after giving birth, their bumps will deflate like balloons. But for most, this is not the case. That’s why Jessie James Decker decided to “keep it real” by posting a photo of her stomach just three weeks after delivering her third child.

“I’m still very swollen,” the 30-year-old wrote in a Thursday, April 26, Instagram post. The 3rd has been by far the hardest recovery, but I’m feeling stronger ever day.”

The country singer noted that “It sure is incredible what the body can do,” and she is proud of what her body went through during nine months of pregnancy. “Don’t stress over post-baby body,” she urged her nearly three million followers. “Just enjoy your new baby because these are beautiful moments and memories you will cherish forever (aaaand drink your coffee to survive the no sleeping all night long ha!)”

Jessie and her NFL player husband, Eric Decker, welcomed their son Forrest on March 31. The baby joined siblings Eric, Jr. 3, and Vivianne, 4.

Jessie told Us Weekly in October that Eric pushed to have baby No. 3.

“He’s very excited, he’s always wanted a big family,” the Eric & Jessie: Game On star told Us. “He loves me pregnant. It’s one of his favorite times. He told me, ‘I just love you pregnant. It’s just my favorite. I love your belly. I love everything about it.’ And I cook a lot, but when I’m pregnant, I cook even more and I experiment with more foods and stuff, so he loves that!”

Hopefully, Eric savored this pregnancy — as it was Jessie’s last. In a March Instagram post, Jessie, who was 36 weeks pregnant at the time, revealed it was “bittersweet” to know their family would be complete in a few months. “I know I will miss this feeling one day,” she captioned her picture. “And miss [feeling] my baby roll around and kick and the sweet little hiccups.”

Jessie and Eric tied the knot in 2013.

