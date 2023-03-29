His doppelgänger! Jimmy Kimmel enjoyed boys’ night out with his look-alike son Kevin Kimmel — and the twosome had fans seeing double.

The father-son duo sat courtside at the Lakers game in Los Angeles on Sunday, March 26, at the Crypto.com Arena. The Jimmy Kimmel Live host, 55, kept it casual for the event, rocking a black puffer vest and pants while Kevin, 29, donned a pair of blue jeans with a black dress shirt and tee. The similar ensembles – paired with the men’s matching facial hair, expressions and posture — highlighted their uncanny family resemblance.

This isn’t the first time the Emmy winner and his mini-me have been spotted at a sporting event together over the years. The pair have often been known to attend basketball games, including an NBA All-Star event in 2018 and a Lakers game in 2016.

In 2017, the late-night host opened up to Vulture about how much fun spending time with his kids has become — now that they’ve grown older.

“You want to have quality time with them — it’s much harder for parents who are with their kids 24/7 to enjoy that time together,” he confessed to the outlet.

The New York native is the father of four children. He was previously married to ex-wife Gina Kimmel, and the twosome became parents in 1991 when they welcomed daughter Katherine. Son Kevin arrived two years later. After he tied the knot with Molly McNearney in July 2013, the couple welcomed their two children, daughter Jane and son Billy, in 2014 and 2017, respectively.

Following Billy’s birth, the comedian revealed that his youngest was born with a congenital heart disease called tetralogy of Fallout, which is when the pulmonary valve is blocked and there is a hole in the heart wall.

“On Monday morning, Dr. Vaughn Starnes opened his chest and fixed one of the two defects in his heart,” Jimmy told his viewers of his newborn son’s surgery the following month. “He went in there with a scalpel and did some kind of magic that I couldn’t even begin to explain. He opened the valve, and the operation was a success. It was the longest three hours of my life. He’s doing great. He’s eating. He’s sleeping. He peed on his mother today while she was changing his diaper. He’s doing all the things that he’s supposed to do. This is the best.”

Jimmy later exclusively told Us Weekly in September 2019 that the toddler was “doing great” following his procedure.

“He thinks he’s Spider-Man now, so we’re safe from crime,” he joked. “He wears the costume all the time. He’s shooting webs all over the house. He goes to preschool as his secret identity and then turns into Spider-Man when he comes home.”

In April 2022, the Entourage alum celebrated Billy turning five by paying tribute to the doctors who performed the little one’s open heart surgery — and the fans who supported them along the way.

“Happy 5th birthday to our little nut,” he wrote via Instagram at the time. “We are eternally grateful to the brilliant doctors and nurses at @ChildrensLA & @CedarsSinai for saving Billy’s life and to those of you whose donations, prayers and positive thoughts meant everything. Please support families who need medical care.”