Too cute! In honor of Take Your Kid to Work Day, Jimmy Kimmel let his 5-year-old daughter Jane do his makeup for Jimmy Kimmel Live on Thursday, April 23.

“Hello, I am Jimmy Kimmel, I am the host of this house,” he jokes at the start of Thursday night’s monologue. “The reason I look like a My Little Pony bunny or something is that today, in case you aren’t aware, was supposed to be Take Your Kid to Work Day, which [is] kind of every day for a lot of us now.”

He explained that to honor the holiday, he brought his little girl to work by allowing her to do his makeup.

In a clip of the process, Jane keeps her hair pulled back into a pony with an adorable gold crown as she works away with eyeshadow, foundation, a set of false lashes and lipstick. “Oh my gosh,” the little girl says through laughs as she applies the red lippie. “You should look at yourself when you’re done, ok?”

“I will,” he replies.

She tops things off with a little necklace and a polka dot headband, proclaiming that he looks like a girl.

“What do you think Guillermo [Rodriguez],” he asks his comedian cohort. “Do I look like a girl?”

Rodriguez laughed and replied, “Yeah, a little bit. You look beautiful.”

“Thank you Guillermo and thank you Jane! Who knew my color palette was Jolly Rancher.”

Lots of celebrity’s kids have been doing their parents’ makeup to pass time while stuck at home in quarantine. Hilary Duff shared a series of videos of her 8-year-old son Luca Cruz Comrie doing hers on Wednesday, April 8. In March, Serena Williams’ daughter Olympia played around with mom’s makeup while the tennis pro tried to shoot a mid-day skincare routine video.

