Jinger Duggar Vuolo isn’t ruling out the possibility of having more children – especially if she gets a two-for-one deal with twins.

“That would be fantastic,” Jinger, 30, said while answering fan questions with husband Jeremy Vuolo on the Wednesday, August 28, episode of their “Jinger and Jeremy” podcast. “If we had another kid, had twins, I’d be down for it. I feel like it would be a lot of work initially but then you also just … it’s a faster way to have babies.”

The Counting On alum jokingly added, “Like, if you want more kids, just double them up! Then you only have one pregnancy instead of two.”

The topic was brought up after a fan asked the couple what they thought about Jinger’s brother Jedidiah Duggar and his wife, Katey Duggar, expecting twin girls. The duo, who are parents to son Truett and daughter Nora, announced their pregnancy in July.

“When I heard the news, I was like, ‘This is crazy!'” Jinger said. “Because my brother Jed, for those of you who don’t know, he is a twin, and he’s like number 10 of the kids and he is a twin to Jer. So we have Jeramiah and Jedidiah, they’re the twins. And Jed and Katey, they’re having twin girls. It’s crazy.”

Earlier in the episode, Jinger reflected on whether it was harder going from having zero kids to one as opposed to one kid to two. The former TLC personality and Jeremy, 36, share two daughters: Felicity, 6, and Evangeline, 3.

“I think the hardest thing was going from zero to one [kid], as you did not know what to expect,” Jinger explained. “You didn’t know the baby sounds that wake you up in the middle of the night, making some weird noise [and] you’d think, ‘Is this little one okay? Are they going to be fine?’ And I think that was the thing that was hardest. And once we went to two, it was just difficult because, if you’re at home by yourself, I was like, outnumbered. So I felt like it made that aspect more challenging.”

Jinger and Jeremy were first linked in 2015 before getting engaged the following year.

“We are so excited to take this next step in spending our lives together,” the pair told Us Weekly in a statement after their New York City engagement in July 2016. “We are so grateful for how the Lord has brought us together. It has been an incredible journey so far and we are excited about serving Christ together in the coming days.”

Months after announcing their engagement, Jinger and Jeremy tied the knot in an Arkansas ceremony in November that year.

“We are so excited for Jinger and Jeremy. They just got married and they are such a sweet couple,” dad Jim Bob Duggar said in a video posted to their family website at the time. “Jinger is one of the most dynamic, beautiful, Godly girls that I know, and Jeremy is such a passionate, loving, kind spiritual leader. … Match made in heaven.”