Jedidiah Duggar and his wife, Katey Duggar, are preparing to grow their family by two.

“We have exciting news to share — we’re expecting! But we were not expecting this. We are overjoyed to announce that we have twin girls on the way.” Jedidiah and Katey, both 25, told People in a joint statement on Thursday, July 18. “Our children, Truett and Nora, have no idea just how much their lives are about to change with the arrival of their new sisters.”

The Counting On alums added, “We’re excited to watch their bond as siblings grow and to see the fun and love multiply in our home. This new chapter will bring endless joy and shared adventures for our whole family!”

Jedidiah and Katey share son Truett, 2, and daughter Nora, 13 months. Twins run in the family as Jedidiah and Jeremiah Duggar are twins and their siblings John-David Duggar and Jana Duggar are also twins.

Two months before announcing Katey’s pregnancy, the couple celebrated Nora’s birthday.

“Happy 1st Birthday, Nora Kate!” Jedidiah wrote via Instagram in May. “You’ve brought us endless joy and love this past year. Watching you grow has been our greatest adventure. We love you more than words can say, sweet girl.”

Jedidiah and Katey courted for one year before they got married in April 2021.

“For a long time, I have prayed for my future spouse, not knowing who that person would be. God answered my prayers far beyond what I could have ever imagined in Katey,” Jedidiah wrote via Instagram at the time. “We have enjoyed quietly developing our relationship over the past year and every moment together has been amazing!”

Several months later, Katey found out that they were expecting baby No. 1. Son Truett arrived in May 2022. The following December, the reality TV alums announced Katey’s second pregnancy and they found out baby No. 2 would be a girl during a sex reveal firework display.

“That was one of the most craziest things I’ve ever seen,” Jedidiah quipped in a December 2022 YouTube video. “We were literally expecting, like, powder to [be thrown onto] the fire and it was supposed to turn pink or blue. [Instead] this car comes flying out of nowhere and over this ramp that they made and into the water.”

He added, “We are so excited to have a little girl, it’s gonna look just like [Katey]! We thought Truett was going to be a girl and he wasn’t and so the name that we’ve chosen is … Nora Kate.”

According to Katey at the time, Nora “means light” while Kate “means pure.” She was born in May 2023.