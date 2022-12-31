True’s little sister! Jedidiah Duggar and his wife, Katey Nakatsu, are beyond excited to welcome a baby girl into their growing brood.

After the Counting On alum’s brother James Duggar lit a bonfire for the large brood, another member of the famous family drove up to the lot in a pink truck to reveal that the couple’s second child would be a girl. Pink-colored confetti and fireworks then lit up the night sky.

“We asked our brother James to set up the reveal and boy, were we shocked (and entertained!) with what he came up with,” Jedidiah and Nakatsu, both 24, captioned a joint Friday, December 30, YouTube video of the reveal.

The married couple, who wed in 2021, were ecstatic to learn they are expecting a daughter. “That was one of the most craziest things I’ve ever seen,” Jedidiah exclaimed in the video. “We were literally expecting, like, powder to [be thrown onto] the fire and it was supposed to turn pink or blue. [Instead] this car comes flying out of nowhere and over this ramp that they made and into the water.”

He continued: “We are so excited to have a little girl, it’s gonna look just like [Katey]!”

The 19 Kids and Counting alum — who called James’ idea one of “the top 5 gender reveals of all time” — and Nakatsu also revealed the sweet name they chose for their little one.

“We thought Truett was going to be a girl and he wasn’t and so the name that we’ve chosen is …” the father-to-be told his family in the Friday video, referring to his 7-month-old son. Nakatsu then chimed in, telling the group that they plan to call their daughter Nora Kate. “Nora means light and Kate means pure,” the pregnant reality TV alum explained.

Jedidiah added: “We’re just grateful for little Nora Kate and pray her life is a testament to [God’s] grace to us, and even as her name means pure light to the world that we use her life to impact … for you Lord. We’re so grateful for this little one you’ve blessed us with.”

The twosome announced on December 16 that Nakatsu is pregnant with baby No. 2, when she wore a festive “Joy to the World, oh and I’m pregnant too” sweater to the Duggars’ annual Christmas party.

The pilot and the Arizona native wed in April 2021 after one year of dating. “For a long time, I have prayed for my future spouse, not knowing who that person would be. God answered my prayers far beyond what I could have ever imagined in Katey,” he wrote via Instagram at the time. “We have enjoyed quietly developing our relationship over the past year and every moment together has been amazing!”

The couple announced several months later in September 2021 that they were expecting their first child. Son Truett Oliver “True” was born in May.