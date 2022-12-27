Moving forward together. Jedidiah Duggar gave fans a glimpse at his family’s first Christmas celebration since Josh Duggar began serving his prison sentence for child pornography.

Jedidiah, 23, posted a YouTube video on Sunday, December 25, that showed him and wife Katey Nakatsu starting the day at their home. “We got a white Christmas,” he began in the clip, pointing to snow on the ground outside. “We woke up at 7:30 [a.m.].”

The former TLC personality and his wife, 24, then woke up son Truett, 7 months, for his first Christmas, reading to him from the Bible before helping him open some presents. The little one was quick to learn how opening gifts worked, but he was also very interested in putting his new toys — wrapping paper included — in his mouth.

The family then traveled to the home of Jedidiah’s parents, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, for a larger gathering with some of the Duggar siblings. John-David and Jana, 32, Joseph, 27, Josiah, 26, and Jason, 26, were all present along with younger family members including Jennifer, 15, Jordyn, 14, and Josie, 13.

Jill, 31, Jessa, 30, and Jinger, 29, and their respective husbands — Derick Dillard, Ben Seewald and Jeremy Vuolo — were seemingly not in attendance, but Josh’s wife, Anna Duggar, and some of the couple’s children could be seen in the background.

In May, Josh, 34, was sentenced to 12.5 years in prison following his December 2021 conviction for two counts of receiving and possessing child pornography. Two months later, the Bureau of Prisons confirmed that the 19 Kids and Counting alum will be released from FCI Seagoville in Texas on August 12, 2032, meaning that he’ll be free more than two years early. He will also face 20 years of supervised release following his release.

The former reality star will not be allowed to have unsupervised visits with his and Anna’s seven children during his time at FCI Seagoville or after his release. He and Anna, 34, share Mackynzie, 13, Michael, 11, Marcus, 9, Meredith, 7, Mason, 5, Maryella, 3, and Madyson, 14 months.

Two weeks after his sentencing, Josh filed an appeal in Arkansas. The June court documents stated that the former car salesman is now down to one count of receiving child pornography, though he was also convicted of possessing child pornography six months prior.

In November, Josh’s legal team was granted additional time to work on his appeal, which alleges that his coworker — who is also a convicted a sex offender — was the person responsible for the child pornography in question.