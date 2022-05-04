The Duggar family has gained another mini member! Jed Duggar’s wife, Katey Nakatsu, gave birth to their first baby on Monday, May 2.

“He’s here! We love you so much, baby True!💙💙💙,” Duggar wrote via Instagram. “💙Truett Oliver Duggar💙 Born Monday, May 2. 6:34pm. 8 lb 5 oz. 20.5 inches.”

He added that the baby boy’s first name, Truett, means “warrior for Christ” and his middle name, Oliver, means “peace.”

The 19 Kids and Counting alum, 23, announced their pregnancy news in September 2021 with a PDA pic via Instagram. “She tested positive, but not for COVID,” the TLC personality wrote at the time, alongside a winking emoji.

In the social media upload, the Arizona native, also 23, kissed her husband and covered her stomach with a sign, reading, “And then there were three. Baby Duggar. Spring ’22.”

While many of the reality star’s Instagram followers slammed his “insensitive” coronavirus mention in the caption, the Arkansas native’s family members commented their well-wishes at the time.

“Congrats you two! Loved the announcement!” Jason Duggar wrote at the time, while Joseph Duggar and Kendra Duggar added, “Congratulations!!! So happy for you all.”

The pair announced the sex of their baby-to-be four months later with the help of a baseball bat and blue powder.

Jedediah kept his courtship with Natasku private and did not announce his engagement, but he did share wedding photos when the couple tied the knot in April 2021.

“For a long time, I have prayed for my future spouse, not knowing who that person would be. God answered my prayers far beyond what I could have ever imagined in Katey,” the groom told his Instagram followers at the time. “We have enjoyed quietly developing our relationship over the past year and every moment together has been amazing!”

His parents, Michelle Duggar and Jim Bob Duggar, added in a post of their own: “We are overjoyed about adding another daughter-in-love to our family. Jed and Katey have enjoyed a quiet, low-key relationship that has allowed them to prepare for a beautiful life together. Congrats to this wonderful couple on their wedding day! We are excited to see how their story continues to unfold in the future.”

Jed celebrated his bride’s 23rd birthday in July 2021 with a touching social media tribute. “Katey, you’re my dream come true, the love of my life, and treasured wife,” he gushed at the time. “So grateful to God for bringing you into this world 23 years ago, and bringing our paths together forever!! Happy birthday from your greatest admirer!”

The Counting On alum exited his family’s show along with his siblings when it was canceled in June 2021 amid Josh Duggar’s arrest. The convicted sex offender, 33, was found guilty of receiving and possessing child pornography in December 2021.

