Ready for round 2! Jedidiah Duggar and his wife, Katey Nakatsu, announced they are expecting their second child.

“We have been keeping a big secret from our friends and family for the past couple of months,” the couple announced via their YouTube channel on Friday, December 16. “We are excited to share the announcement of baby #2 due in May 2022!”

In the clip, Nakatsu, 24, sported a festive sweater that read, “Joy to the World, oh and I’m pregnant too.” The pair also showed throwback footage of them finding out the news while on vacation and how they announced the pregnancy to their family.

The husband and wife duo explained their plans to share the news with their family at the annual Duggar holiday party. Nakatsu, for her part, shared that her plan was to wear the ugly sweater to the bash and have each person read the secret message.

When they arrived at the family gathering, Nakatsu had each member of the big brood read the message on her sweater aloud before each family member offered her hugs and congratulations.

In one of the video’s funniest moments, Duggar had his father, Jim Bob Duggar, read Nakatsu’s sweater. As he processed the message, the real estate agent chuckled and asked, “Seriously? You are?” After Nakatsu told her father-in-law that it wasn’t an April Fool’s joke, he retorted, “Didn’t you just have one?”

“Yea, we did,” she replied.

The Counting On alum and the pilot tied the knot in April 2021 after a year of quietly dating. They announced they were expecting their first child just a few months later.

“She tested positive, but not for Covid. 😉,” the Arkansas native wrote via Instagram in September 2021. In the snap, the reality star and his pregnant wife held a homemade sign that read, “And then there were 3. Baby Duggar Spring ’22.”

At the time, the TLC personality received some backlash for the caption’s insensitivity amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

They later opened up about their parenthood journey in a video on their YouTube channel. Nakatsu revealed that she learned she got pregnant “almost instantaneous[ly]” after she took a test at a local Walmart. “Woo hoo, yeah!” Duggar said in the clip while driving away from the store.

In May, the Arizona native gave birth to their first child, a son. “He’s here! We love you so much, baby True!💙💙💙,” Duggar wrote via Instagram at the time. “💙Truett Oliver Duggar💙 Born Monday, May 2. 6:34pm. 8 lb 5 oz. 20.5 inches.”