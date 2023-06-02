Time to celebrate! Counting On’s Jedidiah Duggar and his wife, Katey Nakatsu, have welcomed their second child.

“She’s here! And we’re so in love. Welcome to the world, sweet girl,” the duo, both 24, announced via Instagram on Friday, June 2, alongside the first photos of their daughter. “💗Nora Kate Duggar💗.”

In the slideshow, Nakatsu sat in her hospital bed cradling the newborn in her arms. Another sweet pic showed the pair’s son, Truett, 13 months, smiling beside his sister in a T-shirt that read “Bro.”

The couple announced in December 2022 that they were expecting another baby.

“We have been keeping a big secret from our friends and family for the past couple of months,” the duo shared via their YouTube channel at the time. “We are excited to share the announcement of baby #2 due in May 2023!”

The reality TV alums met in April 2019, however, they didn’t officially start dating until the following April. Six months into their relationship, Duggar proposed on Valentine’s Day in February 2021.

The twosome, who waited to have their first kiss until they were at the altar, tied the knot two months later.

“For a long time, I have prayed for my future spouse, not knowing who that person would be. God answered my prayers far beyond what I could have ever imagined in Katey,” the 10th child of Jim and Michelle Duggar wrote via Instagram in April 2021. “We have enjoyed quietly developing our relationship over the past year and every moment together has been amazing!”

Jim, 57, and Michelle, 56, added their congratulations to the couple in a post of their own: “We are overjoyed about adding another daughter-in-love to our family. Jed and Katey have enjoyed a quiet, low-key relationship that has allowed them to prepare for a beautiful life together. Congrats to this wonderful couple on their wedding day! We are excited to see how their story continues to unfold in the future.”

In September 2021, Jedediah and the pilot announced they were expecting their first child.

“She tested positive but not for Covid. 😉,” Jedediah wrote via Instagram. “And then there were 3. Baby Duggar Spring ‘22.”

Eight months later, the duo welcomed their son in May 2022.

“He’s here! We love you so much, baby True! 💙💙💙. 💙Truett Oliver Duggar💙, Born Monday, May 2, 6:34pm, 8 lb 5 oz, 20.5 inches,” Jedidiah shared via Instagram at the time. “Truett: ‘warrior for Christ’ [and] Oliver: ‘peace’.”