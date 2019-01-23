Vacation-ready already? Joanna and Chip Gaines’ son Crew may only be 7 months old, but he got his passport picture taken on Tuesday, January 22.

The mother of four shared the sweet moment on Instagram. “Baby Crew getting his passport photos!” the former Fixer Upper star, 40, wrote. “Nice work @chipgaines.” Her husband, 44, held their son out in front of the camera and couldn’t resist getting in the shot and sticking out his tongue.

But not even Chip’s funny faces could distract from Crew’s big smile. The little one was happy as could be getting photographed in a gray tee and striped pants.

He wore the same big grin when he met Santa Claus the previous month. While many newborns are prone to tears and meltdowns their first time in Saint Nick’s lap, Crew looked right at the bearded man and smiled. “All my dreams have come true,” the Magnolia Table author captioned the trio of sweet pics.

The couple welcomed Crew in June 2018, joining siblings Drake, 14, Ella, 13, Duke, 10, and Emmie, 8.

Joanna opened up about mom guilt a few months after giving birth to her youngest. “I promise you that’s a never ending cycle that leads to nowhere,” she wrote on Instagram. “Replace the word guilt with grace. Look for grace in the moments, the small wins that lead to the greatest investments in their hearts.”

The reality star and her husband starred in HGTV’s Fixer Upper from 2013 to 2017 and are planning a return to TV — they announced in November that they are launching a new network with Discovery.

