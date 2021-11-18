Future family plans. JoAnna Garcia and Nick Swisher welcomed their second child in 2016 — but do they want a baby boy?

“I keep trying to tell her, like, ‘What do you think, something different is going to come out of here?’” the former professional baseball player, 40, exclusively told Us Weekly on Wednesday, November 17, of trying for a son. “I’m like, ‘Dude, three girls?’ That would be it for sure. I can’t handle that. No doubt. All my buddies are like, ‘Bro, you need a little mini you.’ And I’m like, ‘Do we?’”

The retired athlete and Garcia, 42, welcomed their first daughter, Emerson, now 8, in 2013, followed by Sailor, now 5, three years later.

When the actress found out that baby No. 2 was going to be a girl, she high-fived herself, she joked with Us on Wednesday while promoting their McAlister’s Deli partnership.

“I just was so excited,” the Sweet Magnolias star explained. “I’m so selfish. I love having a little girl. It’s so amazing. But honestly, I’m such a big Daddy’s girl. And my dad passed away a couple of years ago and he was probably one of the most important people in all of our lives. And I said to Nick … ‘My whole world was informed by the love of my mom and my dad.’ But also, I saw the way my dad loved my mother. And I also knew how my dad loved me and it set the bar so high and I didn’t stop until I felt like I had that level of connection and respect.”

The Reba alum called father-daughter relationships “the most important” bond, gushing that Swisher is “great” with Emerson and Sailor.

The little ones have “softened” the former MLB player up, he said, adding, “I’m an alpha athlete, right? … [I’m now] able to be home and be able to be a father and a short-order cook or an Uber driver or whatever it is.”

While the Ohio native likes cooking for his daughters, he sometimes gets a “little extra help” from McAlister’s Deli when he’s hosting guests — and everyone can with their Holiday Hosting Hotline.

The couple, who will be answering phones on November 24 from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. ET, hope that the hotline brings stress levels down during the holidays. “You’ll be ready to go because you’ll be so proud of what you’re about to show everybody,” Swisher told Us, with the Florida native chiming in, “He’s more [of a] perfectionist, but I’m like, ‘We don’t have to be perfect. We can just enjoy it.’”

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi