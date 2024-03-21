Joey Lawrence’s daughters’ friends having crushes on the younger version of the actor has Us saying, “Whoa!”

“Now that the ‘90s are back, there’s a lot of talk about a Blossom reboot. Their friends are all watching Blossom. So, it’s very interesting,” Lawrence, 47, exclusively told Us Weekly on Friday, March 15, while discussing his partnership with Listerine Clinical Solutions. “My daughters often say, ‘Dad, it’s really weird. My friend has a crush on 95 Joey Lawrence. It’s weird.’ I was like, ‘Yeah, it is weird. It is a little strange. Thanks for making me feel super old as I watch my face disintegrate in every interview that I’ve ever done.’”

Lawrence has been acting since the early ‘80s, notably starring in the likes of Gimme a Break!, Blossom and Brotherly Love. As he grew up and continued acting, he also took on a new role in real life as a doting girl dad. Lawrence shares daughters Charleston, 18, and Liberty, 14, with ex-wife Chandie Yawn-Nelson and infant daughter Dylan, 13 months, with wife Samantha Cope.

While it’s admittedly odd that Charleston and Liberty’s friends have started to find the 1995-era Joey Lawrence cute, the actor does think it’s “great” they have an interest in his past projects.

“I think with the resurgence of the ‘90s and the whole idea of us getting together and doing this Blossom thing again, I think has really spurned a lot of interest from my kids and their friends,” Lawrence added, referring to a potential reboot with costar Mayim Bialik. “And then they love ‘Brotherly Love’ pod, which is crazy because Matt [Lawrence] and Andy [Lawrence] and I did this kind of as a joke to keep us busy coming out of the whole industry was shut down, so nobody did anything for two years.”

Joey and his younger brothers cohost a Brotherly Love recap show, which has grown to be one of the most popular podcasts.

“To see this thing explode and move into the top 50 of all pods, it’s bizarre. It’s really wild,” Joey quipped. “So that has been a whole new community and fanbase that never [knew us].”

He continued, “I was in the market about a week ago … and this cool kid was checking me out, and he was like, ‘Hey, you’re that podcaster.’ I mean, no joke, thats it. He had no idea anything [I’ve done] other than the pod and my daughters’ friends watch that. It’s very, very interesting. This new world we live in, man, I am glad I’m still ticking so I can wake up every day and enjoy it. It’s a blessing, but it’s weird.”

Joey, who stressed that there’s nothing like being a girl dad, also prioritizes their dental hygiene with Listerine Clinical Solutions’ products.

“You always hear, ‘Really, your clinical solutions antiseptic gum health is going to work in a week?’ In a week it felt better. The first time I used it, no joke, I was looking at myself and I was like, ‘Whoa, that works.’ … So I was like, OK, we have to do this,” he said. “I don’t do this a lot. I don’t get out there for brands and lines, but this was so real and so organic and it is genuine because I’ve used it, my kids use it. I have them on it now, and they are the leader in innovation and they’ve always been sort of the GOAT of oral care.”

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi