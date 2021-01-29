Having a hard time. John Stamos’ 2-year-old son, Billy, is struggling being apart from his dad after the actor’s third exposure to the novel coronavirus.

“My son went to bed last night crying and woke up crying because he can’t be with his father,” the Full House alum, 57, tweeted on Friday, January 29. “I’m grateful to have a job, it’s a privilege at this time. I was exposed to the virus for the third time and have to isolate another 10 days!”

The California native went on to write, “I feel my job is doing what they can to keep us safe. But people, please follow the rules — your actions affect so many more lives than just your own. Thanks.”

The Grandfathered alum shares the toddler with his wife, Caitlin McHugh, and wrote via Instagram earlier this month about hanging at home with them amid the pandemic.

“#GratefulFlow,” Stamos captioned a sweet shot of Billy kissing the actress’ forehead. “I try to do this many times a day until I don’t have to think about it. Grateful for my healthy family. That I have the privilege of going to work right now. Grateful that I still love our country and I’m looking forward to a new year. The sunshine today. My health. My sobriety. Grateful for our strength as a nation. Grateful for my wife’s freckles.”

The Fuller House alum has continued to document their days at home, from post-shower selfies with Billy to their bedtime rituals.

In May 2020, Stamos praised his wife, 34, while celebrating Mother’s Day. “Like everything you do in life, you stepped into motherhood with ease and grace,” the You alum gushed at the time. “You make it look so easy, when it is the most difficult and important job in the world. Billy is the luckiest kid to have you, but I’m even luckier. To watch you take the time with him, exhibit such patience, try to be a better parent every single day makes my heart swell! You are everything I could ever want in a partner raising a child. My mother would have loved you.”

He and McHugh wed in February 2018 in California and welcomed their son two months later. Prior to Billy’s birth, Stamos wanted children so badly that he joked that his “ovaries [were] rattling.”

He quipped exclusively to Us Weekly in 2015: “Do men have ovaries? They’re jingling. I can hear them jingling now.”