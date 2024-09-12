JoJo Siwa can’t stop talking about motherhood — and her girlfriend, Dakayla Wilson, is all in.
“She is on board. Obviously, we’re both very young and she’s even younger than I am — she’s just about to turn 19,” Siwa, 21, told Us Weekly exclusively. “I always bring up the Freddie, Eddie and Teddie conversation right away in a relationship.”
When Siwa soft-launched the conversation about kids, Wilson had a promising reaction.
“She was always like, ‘Oh, yeah, kids are going to be so fun to have.’ That was when we were first talking, and now obviously that we’re more serious, it is definitely a more serious conversation,” Siwa explained. “I’m like, ‘We’ll get married and then we’ll visit that.’”
Before the pair started dating, Siwa told Wilson about her “super strong maternal instinct” and made it clear that kids are in the near future.
Siwa and Wilson took their relationship public last month, which was hard for the former Dance Moms star after her prior romances.
“After my last super public relationship, I was very set on no more public relationships, and I kept that,” Siwa told Us. “I had a relationship that I didn’t keep public. Then I had a few people that I talked to that I didn’t keep public. It was good, that was fine. All of a sudden, once I fell for Dakayla, I was like, ‘Wait, this is what it feels like.’ And I didn’t care anymore about it being public or not.”
Siwa said she feels “so secure” in her relationship with Wilson. “It has nothing to do with the public and the publicity,” she said.
Previously, Siwa said she was “guilty” of posting things on social media because they would “get a lot of views” — and her past partners did the same.
“I straight up had one of my partners tell my best friend, ‘Oh, yeah, I’m just with JoJo because it’s good for my views.’ Someone literally told my best friend that,” she recalled, noting that it’s different with Wilson. “It’s so healthy. It’s so good. It’s been great.”
Siwa said that she and Wilson met months before they started dating.
“She was actually very open about her crush on me,” Siwa recalled, adding that they started to become more serious, and the crush developed into their relationship.
“We have these cutie little promise rings,” she continued. “Hers is engraved with something and mine’s engraved with ‘Forever Crush.’”
With reporting by Christina Garibaldi