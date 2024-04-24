Could there be a showmance brewing on season 18 of So You Think You Can Dance?

Anthony Curley and Dakayla Wilson both indicated that they might see each other as more than friends during the Monday, April 22, episode of the Fox series.

Dakayla admitted to having a “baby” crush on Anthony during a conversation with her costars Madison Alvarado and Mariyah Hawkins. She added that she appreciates that Anthony is a “tall beefy man who can lift me up and throw me around in the air.”

Anthony, meanwhile, admitted during the episode that he finds Dakayla cute, eliciting squeals from several of his costars.

Elsewhere in the episode, Anthony and Dakayla, both 18, were paired up during a group dance. Their team member Jaylin Sanders pointed out how much chemistry the twosome had.

“Look, I’m not the one that gave you this tea, but I feel like Anthony and Dakayla, [they’re] kinda getting a little close,” Jaylin, 20, told cameras during rehearsal. “But that’s none of my business.”

Both Anthony and Dakayla were up for elimination during Monday’s episode, along with Roman Nevinchanyi and Braylon Browner. The pair both gave show-stopping performances during their solos and progressed on to the top six while Roman, 26, and Braylon, 18, were eliminated.

Although it remains to be seen whether Anthony and Dakayla’s “baby” crushes will develop into something more serious, they are not the first duo to spark a romance on SYTYCD. Koko Iwasaki and Kiki Nyemchek fell for each other during season 14 of the reality competition series, which aired in 2017. The pair announced their engagement in November 2022.

Iwasaki, 26, gushed about her fiancé via Instagram earlier this month.

“Your capacity to love me, be patient with me, care for me, listen to me, cry with me, laugh with me and grow with me is beyond anything I’ve ever known. Maybe it’s because our wedding is so soon but I’ve had so many moments these last few days of just feeling so lucky and happy that we’ve chosen each other for all these days to come,” she wrote. “Thank you for loving me and letting my soul be free. You are my soul mate and I’ve never felt more sure of that than I do now. I love you forever.”

Another SYTYCD love story is that of Allison Holker and Stephen “tWitch” Boss. Holker, 36, met her late husband during season 7 of the show, which aired in 2010. The dancers tied the knot in 2013 and went on to welcome son Maddox, 8, and daughter Zaia, 4. Holker, 36, also has an older daughter, 15-year-old Weslie, from a previous relationship.

Holker paid tribute to Boss, who died by suicide at age 40 in December 2022, during the season 18 premiere of SYTYCD last month.

“Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss was and will forever be an icon [and] a legend because he was truly the best at what he did,” she said during the first round of auditions. “But also because he brought out the best in everyone around him. To this day, for me, my children and everyone here, he’s still doing that. And how we honor him is by giving that life back because that’s what he would want too.”

So You Think You Can Dance airs Mondays on Fox at 9 p.m. ET.

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat at 988lifeline.org.