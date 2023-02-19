Thanking his supporters. Allison Holker spoke out two months after her husband, Stephen “tWitch” Boss, died, explaining that she and her family want to continue to bring joy to people despite Boss’ death by suicide in December.

“I just want to say thank you for all love and support you guys have sent to me and my family at this time,” the Minnesota native, 35, said in a video via Instagram on Saturday, February 18. “It has been very challenging and emotional, but you guys have brought so much hope and inspiration to us by sharing stories and memories and moments and different ways that Stephen impacted your life. It’s brought us so much hope and inspiration.”

Holker — who married Boss in 2013 — continued: “He was someone that was just beautiful, and he lived his life from love and he made you feel a certain way. My family and I have always said that we wanted to make sure that our purpose was lived out by bringing joy to people, joy to people’s homes, from dance or love — and that’s not going to change for us. It’s going to feel a little bit different, but we know that that’s our purpose, and we’ll still do that to this day.”

She added that she wants her late husband’s memory to live on. “I hope that we can remember the feeling that he gave us and remember that we can still move from there. We can still move and choose love, and we can still choose grace and we can still choose kindness,” Holker reminded viewers. “And I will always be there for you guys, and I appreciate you guys being there for us at this moment. It goes a really far way for us, so thank you. And I hope you guys remember how special you are and how much of an impact you make around the world and continue to move from there. We love you guys.”

The Dancing With the Stars alum and Boss shared son Maddox, 6, and daughter Zaia, 3. Boss also adopted Holker’s daughter Weslie, 14, from a previous relationship.

While mourning the death of her husband, who died at age 40, Holker has also begun a legal battle for his estate. The Ellen Degeneres Show personality died without a will.

“This has been a difficult process for Allison, but she’s confident it will all work out in the end and that the kids will be taken care of,” a source exclusively revealed in the latest issue of Us Weekly.

“Anyone who knew Stephen would tell you his wife and kids were his No. 1 priority,” the insider added, noting that the So You Think You Can Dance alum “absolutely … would have wanted” his wife to obtain access to the property. “There’s every confidence the courts will agree to do the right thing and give her half his estate,” the source said.

Holker and Boss initially met in 2010, when they were both tapped as “All-Star” mentors on So You Think You Can Dance season 7. The pair quickly sparked a romantic connection, getting engaged in June 2013. Holker and Boss wed that December.

The Alabama native’s death came just nine days after the dancers celebrated their ninth wedding anniversary in December 2022.

Since then, Holker has only briefly spoken out about her husband in public. “My ONE and ONLY Oh how my heart aches. We miss you so much,” she captioned a selfie with Boss one week after his death.

She posted a gushing tribute the following month. “To my husband, best friend, babe, Chee-chalker, Superman and father of my children I LOVE YOU FOREVER and ALWAYS!” she captioned a photo slideshow of happy moments with the Star Search alum. “We will forever remember you as the true beacon of light that you were and we will continue to cast your light and love throughout the world. Thank you for our incredible memories and our beautiful life shared together.”

Her February post comes one week after a Celebration of Life memorial honoring Boss. Holker was praised by attendee Derek Hough.

“Today we honored and celebrated our dear friend. The love felt in the room was palpable, the speeches were pure and the celebration of his life was a rollercoaster of emotions,” the World of Dance alum wrote via Instagram on Sunday, February 12. “I have so much admiration for @allisonholker demonstrating grace, strength and courage during this incredibly difficult time. Thank you for allowing us to share this vulnerable moment all together. We love you tWitch.”

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or considering suicide, call the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988.