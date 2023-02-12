Saying goodbye. Stephen “tWitch” Boss was honored by loved ones during an emotional memorial service on Saturday, February 11.

Over 500 friends and family members gathered to honor the late dancer at a Celebration of Life service in Los Angeles, multiple outlets report. Wife Allison Holker and her daughter Weslie, 14, spoke at the event.

“He was the light. He chose love, grace and kindness. And he deserves to be celebrated,” Holker said via People.

Mickey Guyton and Andy Grammer performed songs at the memorial service while Bdash (real name James Derrick), Slavik Pustovoytov and Ceasare “Tighteyex” Willis honored Boss with dance tributes.

The family pastor, Joe Smith, hosted the Celebration of Life, Entertainment Tonight reports. Guests included Ellen DeGeneres, Wayne Brady, Loni Love, Jeff Thacker, Derek Hough, AJ McLean, Robin Antin and many members of both the So You Think You Can Dance and the Ellen DeGeneres Show casts and crews.

While paying tribute to the choreographer, Holker and her family revealed that they started the Move with Kindness Foundation, which “aims to carry on the legacy of Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss by spreading love and mental health awareness,” per ET.

Us Weekly confirmed Boss died by reported suicide at age 40 on December 13. Holker broke her silence shortly after the news of the dancer’s passing made headlines.

“It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us,” the Dancing With the Stars alum, 34, told People. “Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans.”

Holker, who raised three kids with her late husband, reflected on the legacy he left behind. “His positive impact will continue to be felt. I am certain there won’t be a day that goes by that we won’t honor his memory,” she continued. “We ask for privacy during this difficult time for myself and especially for our three children. Stephen, we love you, we miss you, and I will always save the last dance for you.”

The couple tied the knot in 2013 after meeting on the season 7 set of So You Think You Can Dance three years prior. Boss and Holker expanded their family with son Maddox in 2016 and daughter Zaia in 2019. The Alabama native also adopted his wife’s child from a previous relationship.

Ahead of his death, the pair reflected on the early days of their relationship. During an interview on The Jennifer Hudson Show in November, Holker gushed about the “amazing” moment that they crossed paths, adding, “Of course I [made the first move].”

Boss, for his part, joked that he was “a little oblivious” to Holker’s romantic attempts at first. “She’s also incredibly nice and welcoming and stuff like that,” he shared. “So I’m not gonna be like, ‘Yeah, she’s feeling me.’ … Literally, she was feeling me during dance rehearsals, but I didn’t catch on. But I caught on to something.”

The actress noted that she wasn’t ruling out plans to have more kids. “I sure do [want more children]. I think we’d love to start trying for another [baby],” she shared at the time.

In response, Boss pointed out that the major milestone would require private discussions, saying, “Listen. … I love lil babies. I love them. It’s a constant conversation.”

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or considering suicide, call the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988.