Honoring her loved one. Allison Holker took to social media to share an emotional tribute as she continues to mourn the loss of her late husband, Stephen “tWitch” Boss, following his death.

“To my husband, best friend, babe, Chee-chalker, Superman and father of my children I LOVE YOU FOREVER and ALWAYS!” Holker, 34, wrote via Instagram on Friday, January 6, alongside a slideshow of images from the late dancer’s life. “We will forever remember you as the true beacon of light that you were and we will continue to cast your light and love throughout the world. Thank you for our incredible memories and our beautiful life shared together.”

The post, which featured tWitch, Holker and their three children — son Maddox, 6, and daughters Weslie, 14, and Zaia, 3 — showcased sweet snaps from some of the choreographer’s biggest moments, including his proposal to the Make Your Move star, their 2013 wedding and the birth of their kids. Holker captioned the carousel, “In Loving Memory of Stephen Laurel Boss.”

The former Dancing With the Stars pro’s encomium comes weeks after tWitch’s December 2022 death by suicide. Us Weekly confirmed on December 14 that the late dancer died one day prior in Los Angeles. He was 40 years old.

Following her heartfelt words, Holker’s friends flooded the comment section to show their support for the grieving widow.

“He left his legacy in and with all of you Allison ❤️ Love you,” her former DWTS costar Julianne Hough wrote, while her brother, Derek Hough, penned, “A true Icon. We love you Allison 🙏🏼.”

Holker initially honored her beloved spouse shortly after news of his death made headlines.

“It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us,” she said in a statement E! News at the time. “Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans.”

The Minnesota native further reflected on the impact her late husband left in his wake. “To say he left a legacy would be an understatement, and his positive impact will continue to be felt. I am certain there won’t be a day that goes by that we won’t honor his memory, she said in the December 14 statement. “We ask for privacy during this difficult time for myself and especially for our three children. Stephen, we love you, we miss you, and I will always save the last dance for you.”

Holker made her return to social media later that month, sharing a selfie of herself and the Ellen DeGeneres Show alum via Instagram. “My ONE and ONLY Oh how my heart aches. We miss you so much,” the House alum captioned the post.

The couple began dating after making a connection on season 7 of So You Think You Can Dance in 2010. Three years later, Holker and tWitch tied the knot, going on to welcome Maddox and Zaia in 2016 and 2019, respectively. The Alabama native also adopted Weslie, his wife’s child from a previous relationship.

The pair often took to social media to share happy moments from their relationship. Days before tWitch’s death, the twosome shared a festive dance routine “HOLIDAY SUNDAY FUNDAY DANCE !!! With my lover @sir_twitch_alot 🥹,” they captioned the joint Instagram upload on December 11.