Keeping her head up. Allison Holker is trying to stay positive after her husband, Stephen “tWitch” Boss, died by suicide without a will at 40 in December 2022.

“This has been a difficult process for Allison, but she’s confident it will all work out in the end and that the kids will be taken care of,” a source exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly.

The Minnesota native, 35, — who wed Boss in 2013 — filed for half of the late hip hop dancer’s estate earlier this month. The couple shared son Maddox, 6, and daughter Zaia, 3. Boss also adopted Holker’s daughter Weslie, 14, from a previous relationship.

“Anyone who knew Stephen would tell you his wife and kids were his No. 1 priority,” the insider added, noting that the Ellen DeGeneres Show alum “absolutely … would have wanted” his wife to obtain access to the property. “There’s every confidence the courts will agree to do the right thing and give her half his estate,” the source said.

Holker and Boss connected as all-stars on season 7 of So You Think You Can Dance, which aired in 2010. After three years of dating, the pair tied the knot in December 2013. The Alabama native’s death came just nine days after the dancers celebrated their ninth wedding anniversary.

Since losing her husband, Holker has focused on celebrating his legacy and caring for their children.

“Allison has been a real mama bear, protecting the kids and working with everything she’s got to get through this unthinkable tragedy as best as they can,” the insider shared. “It’s all still so raw, everyone is heartbroken, but they have Stephen as their guiding light providing strength. Allison and the kids know he’d want them to move forward and rebuild their lives, however painful it is without him there.”

The Dancing With the Stars alum shared a sweet message to Boss via Instagram in January.

“To my husband, best friend, babe, Chee-chalker, Superman and father of my children I LOVE YOU FOREVER and ALWAYS!” she captioned a photo slideshow of happy moments with the Star Search alum. “We will forever remember you as the true beacon of light that you were and we will continue to cast your light and love throughout the world. Thank you for our incredible memories and our beautiful life shared together.”

The comments section flooded with messages of love and support.

“His light lives on with all of you,” Ellen DeGeneres wrote, while Holker’s fellow DWTS pro Derek Hough chimed in, “A true icon. We love you Allison 🙏🏼.”

Hough, 37 — who worked with Boss on NBC’s World of Dance — praised Holker after attending a Saturday, February 11, Celebration of Life memorial for the Magic Mike XXL actor.

“Today we honored and celebrated our dear friend. The love felt in the room was palpable, the speeches were pure and the celebration of his life was a rollercoaster of emotions,” the Utah native wrote via Instagram on Sunday, February 12. “I have so much admiration for @allisonholker demonstrating grace, strength and courage during this incredibly difficult time. Thank you for allowing us to share this vulnerable moment all together. We love you tWitch.”

For more on Holker, watch the video above and pick up the latest issue of Us Weekly, on newsstands now.